Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections in Oklahoma
It's election night in Oklahoma, and voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's runoff primary election. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. U.S. Senate Unexpired Term - Republican - Markwayne Mullin. A large field of contenders for Sen. Jim...
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
Watch: Hundreds show respect for fallen Oklahoma Co deputy
It was an inspiring show of support for a fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix...
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
‘I felt sorry for them,’ Dog-hoarding house left in deplorable condition torn down in Midwest City
The City of Midwest City has begun demolition on a house that was “deplorable” and caused a foul stench in the neighborhood.
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital Following Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital after sustaining injuries from a shooting that killed Sergeant Bobby Swartz, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirms. Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and...
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
OKC nurse at Mercy speaks on continued COVID-19 struggles for healthcare workers
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nurse is getting real about the struggles our healthcare workers are facing nearly two years into this COVID-19 pandemic.
