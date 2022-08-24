Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO