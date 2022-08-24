ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Raiders Warm Up for Season With 23-6 Victory

First-year Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased to go 4-0 in the preseason for the first time in franchise history but that’s over and what happens from now on is for keeps. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham again led the Raiders to an early lead, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
Boston

Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle

"He'll get looked at this morning, like we usually do." Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Detroit News

Cass Tech-Southfield A&T football game postponed due to unruly fans

Detroit Cass Tech and Southfield A&T were trading touchdowns in the opening half of Thursday's season opener at Lawrence Tech University. Unfortunately, fans were trading punches in multiple brawls underneath the bleachers, which forced officials to postpone the game, with Cass Tech leading, 26-24, with more than five minutes remaining in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Raiders End Preseason on High Note, Defeat Patriots 23-6

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and Raider Alumni during Week 3 of the NFL preseason. The Raiders cruised their way to a victory against the Patriots 23-6 to finish the preseason undefeated at 4-0, the only team to reach four wins in the preseason. Head coach...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?
DETROIT, MI
The Times Herald

Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season

Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
ALGONAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football will start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1, J.J. McCarthy Week 2

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named Cade McNamara the team’s starting quarterback — but only for the season opener against Colorado State. In an appearance on the athletic department’s podcast, Harbaugh said the competition between McNamara and challenger J.J. McCarthy remains inseparable with a week remaining before the team’s first game. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Hamilcar Rashed To Start Against Lions

A new face is taking first team reps for the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker spot. It’s not Genard Avery, who was recently released due to “Not being a fit” per Gerry Dulac who was quoted on Steelers Depot. The new face is Hamilcar Rashed. He is taking the first team reps in practice and will be the starter against the Lions this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

