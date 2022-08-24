Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Yardbarker
Raiders Warm Up for Season With 23-6 Victory
First-year Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased to go 4-0 in the preseason for the first time in franchise history but that’s over and what happens from now on is for keeps. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham again led the Raiders to an early lead, the...
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs closing on return from torn ACL: 'Going to be lethal'
Some blessings can be hard to spot when they first happen. Take for instance, when Jerry Jacobs tore his ACL in 2019. A junior at Arkansas State at the time, Jacobs hurt his right knee when he landed wrong while breaking up a pass to George Pickens against Georgia. Jacobs...
NFL Preseason Odds: Lions vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
Week 3 of preseason play is finally among us, which means that we are one step closer to NFL regular season action! The Detroit Lions will wrap up their preseason slate as they make the trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. You know what time it is! Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, as our Lions-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Ex-Bears OC compares this year's offense to 2008 winless Lions
Plenty of speculation has surfaced this offseason about how good the Chicago Bears will be. Are they a middle-of-the-pack team? Will they be in contention for the first overall draft pick?. Former Bears offensive coordinator, Mike Martz, believes this team might go down as one of the worst teams in...
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Tom Brady will play in Bucs’ preseason finale at Indianapolis
TAMPA ― Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and the first two preseason games for personal reasons. But the Bucs quarterback won’t be absent from the lineup for Saturday’s preseason finale at Indianapolis. Coach Todd Bowles indicated Thursday that Brady will start against the Colts...
Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle
"He'll get looked at this morning, like we usually do." Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious...
Detroit News
Cass Tech-Southfield A&T football game postponed due to unruly fans
Detroit Cass Tech and Southfield A&T were trading touchdowns in the opening half of Thursday's season opener at Lawrence Tech University. Unfortunately, fans were trading punches in multiple brawls underneath the bleachers, which forced officials to postpone the game, with Cass Tech leading, 26-24, with more than five minutes remaining in the first half.
Yardbarker
Raiders End Preseason on High Note, Defeat Patriots 23-6
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and Raider Alumni during Week 3 of the NFL preseason. The Raiders cruised their way to a victory against the Patriots 23-6 to finish the preseason undefeated at 4-0, the only team to reach four wins in the preseason. Head coach...
Yardbarker
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?
Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season
Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
Michigan football will start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1, J.J. McCarthy Week 2
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named Cade McNamara the team’s starting quarterback — but only for the season opener against Colorado State. In an appearance on the athletic department’s podcast, Harbaugh said the competition between McNamara and challenger J.J. McCarthy remains inseparable with a week remaining before the team’s first game. The...
Yardbarker
Hamilcar Rashed To Start Against Lions
A new face is taking first team reps for the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker spot. It’s not Genard Avery, who was recently released due to “Not being a fit” per Gerry Dulac who was quoted on Steelers Depot. The new face is Hamilcar Rashed. He is taking the first team reps in practice and will be the starter against the Lions this week.
Jameson Williams has 'a ways to go' to suit up for Lions
Williams, who underwent surgery shortly after the national championship game, had originally planned to be ready to go for the start of camp.
