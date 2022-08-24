ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jahmyr Gibbs bests Najee Harris, and 3 more bold predictions for Alabama football in 2022

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Mtie_0hSmFHZk00

With about 10 days left before Alabama football opens the 2022 season against Utah State, there is plenty of anticipation for what could be another championship season in Tuscaloosa.

Some of the team's assets, like quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson, are fully established. Others will emerge, and who knows what will unfold by the time Alabama finishes the schedule at home in the Iron Bowl.

Here are four bold predictions about Alabama football entering the 2022 season:

Transfer Jahmyr Gibbs will catch more passes than an Alabama running back ever has under Nick Saban

That distinction currently belongs to Najee Harris, who pulled in 43 receptions in 2020.

Gibbs' receiving skills were used extensively at Georgia Tech, and he enters a situation at Alabama where they could be used even more. With Bryce Young's receiving corps relatively inexperienced, and his pass protection something of an early-season question, he could look to mix in some safer dump-offs to the dynamic Gibbs along with the downfield throws that require more timing, protection and chemistry.

Meanwhile, Gibbs will be a mismatch for just about any defender other than a cornerback.

SABAN'S 15: Celebrate Nick Saban's 15 epic seasons at Alabama football with our special book!

EARLY HYPE: Alabama football leads AP preseason All-America teams with most players

Chris Braswell's time has come

The backup linebacker has yet to record a sack in his career, but by all accounts, his talent is such that he's a backup in name only.  His breakout will come, one way or another.

Suppressing his opportunity is a pair of more proven edge pass rushers in Anderson and Dallas Turner.

However, Alabama has experimented with some defensive personnel groupings that get Anderson, Turner and Braswell all on the field at once. That speaks to Braswell's ability, not to mention the versatility of Anderson, who would presumably rush from an interior spot in such situations.

Alabama will thoroughly spoil Quinn Ewers' first game against a Power Five opponent

Even through some rocky seasons that have led to former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian being Texas' third head coach since Mack Brown, the Longhorns have always maintained a pretty prolific pass offense. That'll be the expectation again this season with the highly-touted Quinn Ewers taking over at quarterback.

Having transferred to Texas from Ohio State, he'll be playing his first game since he was a high school junior (he skipped his senior year) against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3. But his first game against a legit college power will be just a week later against the Crimson Tide.

Between the pressure from Anderson and Turner, plus Alabama's typically sticky man coverage, things aren't going to go well for Ewers.

Jordan Battle will win the Thorpe Award

The national award for college football's best defensive back can be a tricky one for safeties, in part because cornerbacks tend to collect more interceptions and make bigger plays.

That said, Battle is primed to be the enforcer of a veteran secondary and has enough playmaking skills to take this hardware home.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jahmyr Gibbs bests Najee Harris, and 3 more bold predictions for Alabama football in 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: In learning from Nick Saban, Steve Sarkisian gets it

Most Alabama football fans have genuine respect for what Steve Sarkisian did for the Crimson Tide. He might have or might not have been Nick Saban’s best-ever Offensive Coordinator. At the least, he was a very good one. Also, there is little doubt that no Steve Sarkisian in Tuscaloosa would have meant no Bryce Young either. That alone should endear Sark to Alabama fans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Alabama 2024 commit Jaylen Mbakwe catches 37-yard touchdown on deep route in win over Hueytown

Jaylen Mbakwe is still one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The Alabama commit is currently rated as the sixth-best recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite, and the No. 1 recruit in the state. But, with his college future decided earlier this summer, Mbakwe is playing wide receiver for the top-ranked team in Class 6A and balling out in the process.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap
CBS 42

Mae Jemison to speak at the University of Alabama Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former NASA astronaut and Alabama native Mae Jemison will be speaking at an event on the University of Alabama campus Friday. A post on UA’s official Facebook page announced Jemison will be the opening keynote speaker for the Blackburn Institute’s 2022 Symposium. The closing keynote speakers will be World Games Birmingham CEO […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
wbrc.com

Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are looking for whoever vandalized several headstones in Evergreen Cemetery. If you’ve ever been to an Alabama home football game, you’ve likely walked past the cemetery that sits right across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Around 15 tombstones were pulled down...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy