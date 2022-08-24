Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Black Futures Farm gives back to the community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now thousands of Oregonians are facing food insecurity, which means they don't have reliable access to fresh and affordable food. A nonprofit called Farmers Market Fund is working with local producers to offer nutritious and fresh food at the right price. At Black Futures Farm...
'It's deeply upsetting': Vandals break into SW Portland church, cause extensive damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Southwest Portland arrived to find their building had been broken into and vandalized. "It's deeply upsetting," said Pastor Sarah Sanderson-Doughty. "There's a sense of insecurity and fear because this is a safe space that has been breached."
'We Heart Portland' works to pick up trash and get homeless residents into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piece by piece and needle by needle, a group of volunteers work to pick up what’s left over from homeless camps in Southwest Portland. "Get all the dirty needles and stuff off the streets," said Zoey Davis, a volunteer with We Heart Portland, a non-profit group that started in Seattle two years ago and has now expanded to clean Portland’s streets as well.
Southwest Portland church hurt and upset after vandals broken into their building
A church in southwest Portland was vandalized last weekend. Vandals damaged property both inside and out.
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
Nonprofit strives to clean up the Pearl District
“We Heart Portland” was founded in Seattle to years ago and then came to Portland. Since then, volunteers have removed hundreds of tons of trash.
More 90-degree heat | KGW+ Weather: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Portland set a new high temperature record on Aug. 30 by hitting 100 degrees. The hot weather continues on Wednesday and Thursday.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for proposed Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — In-N-Out Burger's plan to open a Beaverton restaurant hit a roadblock this week. The Oregonian/OregonLive was first to report that the California burger chain's application for a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy was denied Monday by Washington County's land use hearings officer Tim Turner.
Northeast Portland thrift store closing due to continuous crime
Anniebug's Attic on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 111th Avenue is closing for good due to the area's crime problem. Their last day will be September 15.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening. The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are...
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
Here's how Portland Public Schools plans to handle the heat in buildings with no AC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portland Public Schools students headed back to school on Tuesday, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees, and more hot weather is on the way this week. Most of the district's buildings are several decades old, and they don't have central air conditioning. That...
Despite heat and dry weather, fire officials report progress on Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon
MERLIN, Ore. — The fast-moving Rum Creek Fire, which started two weeks ago, had burned as much as 18 square miles (47 square kilometers) — roughly the size of the city of Beaverton — by Tuesday morning in a largely remote rural area in southern Oregon, according to fire officials.
Northeast Portland pharmacist recognized by CDC for giving the most vaccinations in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Northeast Portland pharmacy has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association of Immunization Managers for giving the most vaccinations out of any other pharmacy in Oregon. Sandy Le is the owner of LECARE Pharmacy and was named the state's...
Mother of 4 describes escape from man who held her at gunpoint in Portland
The woman was held at gunpoint by a passenger while she was driving Uber this weekend. She spoke to KGW's Katherine Cook about how she was able to escape.
'He told me to drive or he was going to kill me': Woman held at gunpoint in Portland describes escape
PORTLAND, Ore. — Quick thinking and the aid of some Good Samaritans helped an Uber-driving mother of four escape from a man who held her at gunpoint in Southeast Portland early Monday morning. The woman, whose first name is Kri, said she was driving Uber when she picked up...
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
Student killed after a brick column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College
PORTLAND, Ore. — One student was killed and two other people were injured Monday night at Lewis and Clark College campus in Southwest Portland after a brick column collapsed, Portland Fire & Rescue said. Fire and rescue crews responded to a report of multiple injuries just after 8:15 p.m....
