Saint Clair County, MI

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million.

A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, investigators surveilled the truck’s activity and pounced when the semi backed up to a van parked at a closed Columbus Township business and agents observed suspected narcotics being transferred to the van.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Monday news release that 348 pounds of marijuana, 24 pounds of ecstasy, $36,000 and pistol ammunition were seized during the sting, MLive.com reported.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Those arrested included the 23-year-old driver from Canada the 27-year-old driver of the van and the driver of a second van that arrived during the confrontation, the news site reported.

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

