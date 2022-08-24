ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
POCATELLO, ID
Bingham County, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man gets rider after pleading guilty to grand theft

POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider. Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate

REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement

BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family remembers former sheriff who’s being honored with complex in his name

RIGBY – The Law Enforcement complex at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby will soon bear the name of a former sheriff. The community is invited to the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the Howard Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex on Sept. 16. Shaffer, who served as sheriff from 1950 to 1972, was the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
RIGBY, ID
ABC4

Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
FORT HALL, ID

