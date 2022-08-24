POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider. Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.

