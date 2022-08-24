Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills
IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
Pocatello man gets rider after pleading guilty to grand theft
POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider. Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
Pocatello man charged after allegedly stealing, cashing checks from former employer
POCATELLO — A man who is accused of stealing checks from a former employer and cashing them has been charged with four felonies. Casey Gene Blessinger, 30, faces a burglary charge as well as two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, court records show. Pocatello police...
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck
CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer. Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle...
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
Family remembers former sheriff who’s being honored with complex in his name
RIGBY – The Law Enforcement complex at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby will soon bear the name of a former sheriff. The community is invited to the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the Howard Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex on Sept. 16. Shaffer, who served as sheriff from 1950 to 1972, was the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Woman charged after giving birth to baby allegedly addicted to opiates
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby suffering from what hospital records called “significant withdrawal symptoms” has been charged with a felony. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, faces a charge of injury to a child, according to court records. Pocatello police were informed by a...
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
