Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Bobby Lashley Bout, Bloodline Appearance Set For 8/29 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley looks to shut up The Miz. Meanwhile, The Bloodline looks to prove that regardless of what brand, they are the ones. In addition to the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and Kurt Angle appearing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE has now announced Bobby Lashley will face The Miz in singles action and The Bloodline will be appearing on the show.
Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Practice Counters To Codebreaker, New Takeshita Booking | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, August 27, 2022. - Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were practicing ways that Shayna Baszler could avoid getting hit with the Codebreaker by Liv Morgan. - West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will...
Raquel Rodriguez: Dakota Kai Made Her Choices, I've Made Mine. I'll Be Tag Champions With Aliyah
Raquel Rodriguez knows she has a history with Dakota Kai but the past is the past and she's looking to move forward. The former Raquel Gonzalez was once the bodyguard for Dakota Kai on WWE NXT. During their run together, they won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Eventually, Dakota Kai was unfortunately released while Raquel Gonzalez adopted the name Raquel Rodriguez and moved up to the WWE Smackdown roster.
Tay Melo Discusses Her Name Change, Names Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa As People She Wants To Work With
Tay Melo reveals the reason behind her name change in AEW. Before Tay Melo came to AEW, she was known as Taynara Conti during her time in NXT. When she arrived in AEW in July 2020, her name was shortened to Tay Conti. Recently, Conti changed her in-ring name to Tay Melo, which follows more after her legal birth name.
Aron Stevens: There's No Better Learning Environment Than The NWA
Aron Stevens believes that there's a lot of bad teaching in the wrestling world today, but he considers the NWA the best place for talent to learn. Stevens wrestled for nearly twenty years before he had his "Swan Song" at NWA Alwayz Ready in June. Throughout his career, he was a featured star in WWE, and he also worked for IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually arrived in the NWA. All the while, he accumulated plenty of experience and wisdom.
Johnny Gargano is back! Moxley squashes Punk! AEW to tone it down? | Grapsody 8/27/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 27, 2022!
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
NXT Level Up (8/26) Results: Nathan Frazer, Kiana James, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 26 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (8/19) Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Kiana James defeated Amari Miller. Nathan Frazer defeated Ikemen Jiro. You...
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 4 Results (8/26/22) | Miyu Amasaki vs. Tam Nakano, Hanan vs. Aoi, And More
STARDOM and other promotions came together for NEW BLOOD 4 on Friday as the fourth edition of the show centered around showcasing the young talents of the Joshi world proved to be another newsworthy show. For the first time in the short history, a title was defended as Hanan defended the Future of Stardom Championship in the semi-main event against JUST TAP OUT's Aoi. Plus Miyu Amasaki main evented the show for the third time, taking on Tam Nakano in singles action.
Drew McIntyre: I'm Going To Kick Roman Reigns' F-cking Head Off At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre sent a heated message to Roman Reigns on the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a lengthy two-part video package, McIntyre looked back at his journey to WWE Clash at the Castle, dating back to his days when he was a wrestling fan as a kid. He reflected on his failed first WWE run and the way he scratched and clawed his way back to the company.
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's Retirement, Triple H Leading Creative
WWE underwent a massive change on July 22 when Vince McMahon retired as CEO of the company. McMahon had been at the helm of WWE for over 40 years, leading the company to new heights and records. McMahon's retirement came amid the WWE board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct...
Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP
Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Becky Lynch Interviews Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg, Shibata Set To Appear At Indie Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, August 26, 2022. - In the video linked above, WWE's Becky Lynch interviewed Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg about their new film "Me Time". - Katsuyori Shibata is set to appear and do a meet and greet at an upcoming West Coast...
Toni Storm Reveals She Had Successful Surgery, Britt Baker Tells Her She Knows A Great Dentist
Toni Storm is on the mend. On her Instagram story, the AEW star stated that she had successful surgery. The picture in the post shows Storm with some bandaging around her jaw. While she's currently recovering, she implied that she'll see everyone at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Britt Baker, AEW's...
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
