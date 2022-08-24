ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair

Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Bobby Lashley Bout, Bloodline Appearance Set For 8/29 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley looks to shut up The Miz. Meanwhile, The Bloodline looks to prove that regardless of what brand, they are the ones. In addition to the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and Kurt Angle appearing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE has now announced Bobby Lashley will face The Miz in singles action and The Bloodline will be appearing on the show.
Raquel Rodriguez: Dakota Kai Made Her Choices, I've Made Mine. I'll Be Tag Champions With Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez knows she has a history with Dakota Kai but the past is the past and she's looking to move forward. The former Raquel Gonzalez was once the bodyguard for Dakota Kai on WWE NXT. During their run together, they won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Eventually, Dakota Kai was unfortunately released while Raquel Gonzalez adopted the name Raquel Rodriguez and moved up to the WWE Smackdown roster.
Aron Stevens: There's No Better Learning Environment Than The NWA

Aron Stevens believes that there's a lot of bad teaching in the wrestling world today, but he considers the NWA the best place for talent to learn. Stevens wrestled for nearly twenty years before he had his "Swan Song" at NWA Alwayz Ready in June. Throughout his career, he was a featured star in WWE, and he also worked for IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually arrived in the NWA. All the while, he accumulated plenty of experience and wisdom.
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 4 Results (8/26/22) | Miyu Amasaki vs. Tam Nakano, Hanan vs. Aoi, And More

STARDOM and other promotions came together for NEW BLOOD 4 on Friday as the fourth edition of the show centered around showcasing the young talents of the Joshi world proved to be another newsworthy show. For the first time in the short history, a title was defended as Hanan defended the Future of Stardom Championship in the semi-main event against JUST TAP OUT's Aoi. Plus Miyu Amasaki main evented the show for the third time, taking on Tam Nakano in singles action.
Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP

Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
