Obituary: John William Boatright

John “Johnny” William Boatright, Jr., 76, of Hanceville passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022, at his home. A longtime employee of the Cullman County Road Department, Johnny enjoyed operating heavy equipment and machinery, even after his retirement in 2012.

Johnny was born April 15, 1946, to John William Sr. and Ruby Ann Boatright. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife: Ruth Hughes Boatright.

Survivors include his sister: Joan Walker (Joe); brother: Andy Boatright (Donna); nephews and nieces: Lesley Walker (Lisa), Brandi Corneglio, and John L. Walker; great-nephew: Alex Corneglio (Victoria) and great-great niece: Blakley Rose Corneglio.

A memorial graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, September 18th, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tyler Cantrell officiating.