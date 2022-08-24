ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

3 bold predictions for Arkansas football's 2022 season, including 'College GameDay'

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwMFb_0hSmEuWW00

Arkansas football's 2022 season begins Sept. 3 when the No. 23 Razorbacks kick off one of the country's toughest schedules with No. 22 Cincinnati.

In coach Sam Pittman's third season, Arkansas looks to improve upon last year's record. Thanks in part to solid transfer additions and the return of  quarterback KJ Jefferson, expectations are high for the Razorbacks.  They were picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Texas A&M at SEC Media Days.

What's in store for Arkansas in 2022? Here are three predictions for the season.

Arkansas sets a school record for total offense

One of the concerns for Arkansas is making up for the loss of receiver Treylon Burks. Concerns about Jefferson's abilities as a passer when he doesn't have the reliable hands of Burks lining up beside him have appeared on the national stage.

Arkansas has a pair of talented transfer additions in Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, and coaches believe returner Warren Thompson has made major strides in preseason practice. Throw in an experienced offensive line, Jefferson's running ability and a loaded running back room, and Arkansas appears to have the pieces to put together an impressive offense.

NEW FACES: 5 freshmen to watch from Arkansas football recruiting's highest-ranked class since 2015

FIGHT NIGHT: Why Arkansas football introduced boxing gloves to preseason practice drills

COLUMN: 22 questions I have about SEC football teams for the 2022 season | Toppmeyer

Last season, the Razorbacks collected 5,742 yards of total offense, the fourth-most in school history. In 2022, Arkansas will surpass that total and best its record of 6,273 set in 2010.

Raheim Sanders has best season by an RB under Sam Pittman

In Pittman's first two seasons, Trelon Smith led the running back room. He posted 710 rushing yards in 2020 and 598 in 2021. In the latter, Jefferson was the team's leading rusher. But Trelon Smith was lost to the transfer portal, creating an opening for another back.

Arkansas' depth at running back and a veteran offensive line mean the Razorbacks have plenty of tools for a strong ground game. Pittman said sophomore Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will be the feature back, giving him plenty of opportunities out of the backfield. Even when junior Dominique Johnson returns from his knee injury, Pittman said a "fresh" Sanders will get the majority of the carries.

While Jefferson will lead the team in rushing for the second consecutive year, Sanders will have the best season by a running back since Pittman's tenure began and top Smith's career-high rushing total.

Arkansas football is on ESPN 'College GameDay' again

Last season, Arkansas ended a 10-year "College GameDay" drought when the ESPN pregame show came to the Razorbacks' matchup with Georgia in Athens. Arkansas then lost 37-0.

With some marquee matchups on its schedule, the Razorbacks might have a chance at a better showing this season. Weeks 4 and 5 in particular look promising. Arkansas plays No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 22. If "GameDay" doesn't spend Week 3 with the Aggies when they play Miami, the SEC clash is a good candidate.

The next week, Arkansas hosts No. 1 Alabama. If both teams were to enter Week 5 undefeated, "GameDaywould be hard-pressed to find a better site. Fayetteville hasn't welcomed the "GameDay" crew since 2006 for a game against Tennessee.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: 3 bold predictions for Arkansas football's 2022 season, including 'College GameDay'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorback WR Commit Goes Bonkers + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The numbers vary depending on where you look, but there’s no denying the fact that Arkansas football commit Davion Dozier turned in a dominant performance in the first game of his senior season. Playing a school one classification larger, the 2023 three-star recruit from Alabama had well over 200...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Jadon Haselwood, Brady Latham and more Arkansas injury updates

Arkansas is nine days out from the kickoff of the 2022 season with No. 23 Cincinnati coming to town, but there are a few injury concerns that have popped up recently. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shed some light where things stand with a few players who are dinged up and some who have missed recent practices.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers

CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Sam Pittman
Kait 8

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel signs new contract

Following a pair of historic seasons, including back-to-back Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season championships and a 2022 SEC Softball Tournament title, University of Arkansas Head Softball Coach Courtney Deifel has signed a new employment agreement that could keep her in the third base coaching box at Bogle Park through 2030.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Gameday#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Sec#Toppmeyer Last
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
uams.edu

Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony

Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy