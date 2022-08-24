3 bold predictions for Arkansas football's 2022 season, including 'College GameDay'

Arkansas football's 2022 season begins Sept. 3 when the No. 23 Razorbacks kick off one of the country's toughest schedules with No. 22 Cincinnati.

In coach Sam Pittman's third season, Arkansas looks to improve upon last year's record. Thanks in part to solid transfer additions and the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson, expectations are high for the Razorbacks. They were picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Texas A&M at SEC Media Days.

What's in store for Arkansas in 2022? Here are three predictions for the season.

Arkansas sets a school record for total offense

One of the concerns for Arkansas is making up for the loss of receiver Treylon Burks. Concerns about Jefferson's abilities as a passer when he doesn't have the reliable hands of Burks lining up beside him have appeared on the national stage.

Arkansas has a pair of talented transfer additions in Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, and coaches believe returner Warren Thompson has made major strides in preseason practice. Throw in an experienced offensive line, Jefferson's running ability and a loaded running back room, and Arkansas appears to have the pieces to put together an impressive offense.

Last season, the Razorbacks collected 5,742 yards of total offense, the fourth-most in school history. In 2022, Arkansas will surpass that total and best its record of 6,273 set in 2010.

Raheim Sanders has best season by an RB under Sam Pittman

In Pittman's first two seasons, Trelon Smith led the running back room. He posted 710 rushing yards in 2020 and 598 in 2021. In the latter, Jefferson was the team's leading rusher. But Trelon Smith was lost to the transfer portal, creating an opening for another back.

Arkansas' depth at running back and a veteran offensive line mean the Razorbacks have plenty of tools for a strong ground game. Pittman said sophomore Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will be the feature back, giving him plenty of opportunities out of the backfield. Even when junior Dominique Johnson returns from his knee injury, Pittman said a "fresh" Sanders will get the majority of the carries.

While Jefferson will lead the team in rushing for the second consecutive year, Sanders will have the best season by a running back since Pittman's tenure began and top Smith's career-high rushing total.

Arkansas football is on ESPN 'College GameDay' again

Last season, Arkansas ended a 10-year "College GameDay" drought when the ESPN pregame show came to the Razorbacks' matchup with Georgia in Athens. Arkansas then lost 37-0.

With some marquee matchups on its schedule, the Razorbacks might have a chance at a better showing this season. Weeks 4 and 5 in particular look promising. Arkansas plays No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 22. If "GameDay" doesn't spend Week 3 with the Aggies when they play Miami, the SEC clash is a good candidate.

The next week, Arkansas hosts No. 1 Alabama. If both teams were to enter Week 5 undefeated, "GameDaywould be hard-pressed to find a better site. Fayetteville hasn't welcomed the "GameDay" crew since 2006 for a game against Tennessee.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: 3 bold predictions for Arkansas football's 2022 season, including 'College GameDay'