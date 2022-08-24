ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan Clinic adapts to meet patients' needs

By Alex Gladden, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the dollar amount for catastrophic insurance. It has been corrected.

The Good Samaritan Clinic has adapted over the years to serve its patients.

Patti Kimbrough, the nonprofit's executive director, has been with the clinic for five years. During that time she has seen the hours that the clinic is open fluctuate to try to help the most patients. She has also seen the Latino population jump from 30% of her clients to 50% of the patient base.

To meet the needs of the rising Latino population, the clinic has invested in hiring medical assistants who speak Spanish.

“Because this is really just important for our patient base. We want them to trust, and in order to trust we have to try to meet their needs, and language is often the barrier," Kimbrough said.

Albertina Almanza agreed with Kimbrough and said having people on staff who speak Spanish builds trust with Spanish-speaking patients.

Almanza works at the front desk and also acts as a translator when needed.

“It’s always great to help the community that doesn’t speak English," Almanza said. She later added, “Just to let them know that they have the help that they need."

Kimbrough said it just makes sense to have Spanish speakers on staff.

"I see that this is really a need in our community and that’s just what our community, what our fabric looks like," Kimbrough said. "We’ve really tried hard to try to meet the needs of our Hispanic families."

The Good Samaritan Clinic helps people who do not have insurance and also those who have catastrophic insurance with a deductible of $10,000 or more, Kimbrough said.

The Good Samaritan Clinic spawned from the dreams of parishioners at St. Paul United Methodist Church, who originally opened the clinic to serve people once a week.

In 2003, the clinic became a nonprofit. It is one of 17 charitable clinics left in the state.

The clinic has lasted through a recession and a pandemic among countless other challenges.

“... God’s taken care of this little clinic for nearly 20 years, so why were we going to stop you know trusting in the process at this point," Kimbrough said.

The Good Samaritan Clinic served 6,470 people in 2021, according to information from the clinic. The clinic offers primary medical services, adult care, walk-in clinic hours, prescription assistance, eye examinations, dental care and simple extractions, counseling, patient education programs and care for kids by appointment.

Alex Gladden is a University of Arkansas graduate. She previously reported for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Jonesboro Sun before joining the Times Record. She can be contacted at agladden@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Good Samaritan Clinic adapts to meet patients' needs

