HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
thezoereport.com

Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look

If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
People

Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People

Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts

Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
