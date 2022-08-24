Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
People
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry to Lose His Father: 'It Doesn't Have to Be the Same for Them'
Meghan Markle hopes there's room to repair the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, after the couple decided to step back from royal life. In an extensive interview with New York magazine's The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, discussed the estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.
These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
Supermodel Ashley Graham shares her 14 favorite summer fashion staples
We spoke with supermodel Ashley Graham about some of her favorite pieces, how she likes to wear them and the one summer staple she’s still on the hunt for.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
thezoereport.com
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez's First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
Love Meghan Markle’s $3,400 Valentino Blazer? Grab a Similar 1 for Just $44
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever fall totally in love with a celebrity’s outfit — as we often do with Meghan Markle’s looks — and want to recreate it yourself? It can be tough once you see the designer names (and designer price […]
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
People
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
In Style
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
It's no secret that TikTok is the place to go to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Things are always going viral — so much so that sometimes we can't keep up. The newest style making waves on #fashiontok? A denim micro skirt from H&M. The $30 Denim...
Angelina Jolie Styles a Grown-Up Crop Top to Perfection
Angelina Jolie likes clothes that are made to last. “Enjoying vintage pieces” is one of her top style priorities, as she told Edward Enninful in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue, and she wears the same favorites on repeat for years. “That’s one of my things,” she said.
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
People
8 Brides from One Family Wore the Same $100 'Lucky' Wedding Dress: See It Then and Now
Serena Stoneberg Lipari just got married on Aug. 5, but she actually said yes to her dress decades ago. At her Chicago nuptials to Chris Lipari, the newlywed, 27, became the eighth woman in her family to wear a wedding dress purchased by her grandmother for $100 in 1950 at a Marshall Field's department store.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
People
