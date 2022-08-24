An escaped Barren County inmate has been found in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said 33-year-old Donald Shelton escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on August 5th just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement. Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County. Deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914 and pulled them over. Shelton ran from the vehicle, but was eventually caught and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape. According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO