Obituary: Sherlon Beasley

Sherlon Beasley, 83 of Cullman, formerly of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence.

Sherlon was born on June 20, 1939, in Addison, Alabama to Elbert Beasley and Jewel Hood Beasley.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Enmondfield Cemetery.

Sherlon is survived by his sons: Charles Ray Beasley, Leeray Beasley and JimBob Beasley; grandchildren: Bethany Beasley, Dustin Bladow and his wife Kellie, Sidney Evans and her husband Brandon, Thomas Howell Watson III; great grandson: Brecken Shane Bladow; sister: Mildred Simms; nieces: Hollie Dixon, Gin Plouff, Cindy Harold and Darlene Windsor; nephews: Joe Peppers, Donnie Kerr and Philip Kerr.

He was preceded in death by his father: Elbert; mothers: Jewell Hood Beasley and Ida Beasley; daughter: Jenny Lynn Lovelady; and niece: Norma Peppers.