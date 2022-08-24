ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Sherlon Beasley

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Sherlon Beasley, 83 of Cullman, formerly of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence.

Sherlon was born on June 20, 1939, in Addison, Alabama to Elbert Beasley and Jewel Hood Beasley.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Enmondfield Cemetery.

Sherlon is survived by his sons: Charles Ray Beasley, Leeray Beasley and JimBob Beasley; grandchildren: Bethany Beasley, Dustin Bladow and his wife Kellie, Sidney Evans and her husband Brandon, Thomas Howell Watson III; great grandson: Brecken Shane Bladow; sister: Mildred Simms; nieces: Hollie Dixon, Gin Plouff, Cindy Harold and Darlene Windsor; nephews: Joe Peppers, Donnie Kerr and Philip Kerr.

He was preceded in death by his father: Elbert; mothers: Jewell Hood Beasley and Ida Beasley; daughter: Jenny Lynn Lovelady; and niece: Norma Peppers.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Geneva D. Black

Geneva D. Black, age 67, of Crane Hill, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born March 7, 1955, in West Blocton, Alabama, to William and Jewel Geneva Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Franklin James Black; sister: Lillian Baldwin; brother: Joe Dale Baldwin; sister: Naomi Ruth Baldwin; sister: Barbara Ann Baldwin; brother: Richard Franklin Baldwin. Survivors include her children: Richard (Trista) Baldwin, Sarah Harris, Jessica Black (Jesse Priest), Tasha Baldwin, and Jessica Baldwin (Deke Wright); grandchildren: Austin (Heather) Vankeuren, Sky Vankeuren (Sam Johnson), Donovan Holmes, Noah Holmes, and Dalton Baldwin; great-grandchildren: Bella Hobgood, Jaylen Bradford, Clayton Johnson, Addy Wright, Karter Vankeuren, Raylynn Vankeuren, and Scarlett Johnson; sister: Syble Faye Baldwin-Osmer; brother: Percy William Baldwin; brother: David L. Baldwin of Hesperia, CA; sister-in-law: Vickie Lee Baldwin; mother-in-law: Beverly Carnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Frances Hunt

Graveside service for Mary Frances Hunt, age 83, of Cullman, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Cullman City Cemetery with Rev. Delbert Freeman officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hunt passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born December 24, 1938, in Cullman, Alabama, to Gertis Gossett and Mildred Gossett. She was preceded in death by her husband: Travis S. Hunt; son: Bobby Hunt; parents; and sisters: Carolyn McBride and Gail Bain. Survivors include her son: Randy (Cindy) Hunt; grandson: Daniel (Leia) Hunt; granddaughter: Leslie (Benjamin) Dean; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Hunt, Ethan Hunt, Sawyer Hunt, and Olivia Dean; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cullman Caring for Kids.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerry Paul Lyons

Jerry Paul Lyons, born May 6, 1943, passed from this life on May 16, 2022.  Jerry was a resident of Arab, Alabama for the past 22 years.  He was born in Bluff City, TN.  He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Freemason for 44 years. He is survived by his loving daughter: Wendy Bowers; special son: Dudley Hall; grandson: Chase Bowers (Alex); great-grandsons: Kaidyn Brown, Cooper Bowers and Roman Bowers; a special princess: Ashlyn Bowers; and special friends: Edith Bowers, Steve Helton, Mike Pace, Ray Benson, Ray Thomas and Ken Nace. He was preceded in death by friend Mike Pinion.  Friend Darrell Gilley joined him in heaven a few days later. A private memorial will be held at a later date on his farm. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lyons family.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Keri Beth Briscoe

A memorial service for Keri Beth Briscoe, 44, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Briscoe family. Keri passed away August 22, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.  She was born January 16, 1978, to Darrel Wayne & Wilma Hearn Briscoe.  She was a great daughter, sister, and a loving mother.  She was hard working and was always striving to do more.  She loved gardening and she loved animals. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother; sons: Braiden Aris, Max Briscoe, Asa McCollum; sister: Kelly (Bryon) Mazy; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Martha Ann McKoy

Funeral Service for Martha Ann McKoy, age 83, of Logan, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Logan Baptist Church with Anthony Clark and John McKoy officiating; interment in Emeus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. McKoy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 18, 1939, in Cullman, Alabama, to Floyd and Katie Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson: Scotty Laney; and sister: Betty Davis. Survivors include her daughter: Kay (Roy) Scott; son: Tim (Bridgett) McKoy; granddaughter: Traundia (John) Lambert; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Affinity Home Health, Cullman Home Health, and Logan Baptist Church.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Moore Mooney

Memorial Service for Patricia Moore Mooney, age 80, of Falkville, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mooney passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was born January 12, 1942, to Howard and Reennie Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandchild: Codi Perdue McGuire. Survivors include her husband: David Mooney; children: Vickie (Jim) Cordes, Mark (Lori) Perdue, and Susan Perdue-Scott; stepdaughter: Brittney (Josh) McAlpin; grandchildren: Brian (Terri) Cordes, Mick Cordes, Justin Perdue, Jon Scott, Elam (Bridget) Scott, Auben Scott, Wyatt Scott, Addison McAlpin, and Lillian McAlpin; great-grandchildren: Kynleigh Cordes, Kanyn Cordes, Grace Cordes, Reya Cordes, Ava Perdue, Kole Davis, Harper Scott, and Greyson Scott; brother, Doug (Serena) Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Winford Clark Gable

Winford Clark Gable, 60, of Russellville, formerly of Cullman passed away Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable family. Mr. Gable was born December 12, 1961, to Charles & Doris Wix Gable. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother: Tony Gable. Survivors include his son: Heath Gable; daughter: Morgan Gable; brother: Dewayne Gable, and family and friends.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John William Boatright

John “Johnny” William Boatright, Jr., 76, of Hanceville passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022, at his home.  A longtime employee of the Cullman County Road Department, Johnny enjoyed operating heavy equipment and machinery, even after his retirement in 2012. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boatright family. Johnny was born April 15, 1946, to John William Sr. and Ruby Ann Boatright.  He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife: Ruth Hughes Boatright. Survivors include his sister: Joan Walker (Joe); brother: Andy Boatright (Donna); nephews and nieces: Lesley Walker (Lisa), Brandi Corneglio, and John L. Walker; great-nephew: Alex Corneglio (Victoria) and great-great niece: Blakley Rose Corneglio. A memorial graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, September 18th, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tyler Cantrell officiating.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gary Steven Calloway

Gary Steven Calloway, 62 of Crane Hill, entered into rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born on November 22, 1959, in Jasper, Alabama to Hubert Calloway and Glenda Smith Calloway. He was a workaholic who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a good husband, daddy, and the best Pop to his grandchildren. He was a great friend. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home Addison with Joel Morrison officiating. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Methodist Church Cemetery. Gary is survived by his wife: Melissa Calloway; son: Kasey Calloway; daughter: Kandice Sanford and husband Ryan; grandchildren: Jase Calloway, Jaylee Calloway, Kole Sanford, and Harlee Sanford; sisters: Linda Morrison and husband Joel, Gloria Harbison and husband Carl, Carolyn Waters and husband Lewis, and Peggy Holderfield; and brothers: Carl Calloway and companion Karen, and Richard Calloway and wife Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Calloway and Glenda Calloway.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Savannah Dawn Hamilton

Graveside Service for Savannah Dawn Hamilton, age 25, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fergason Cemetery with Chad Green officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Hamilton passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born April 28, 1997, to Steven Lance Hamilton and Melissa Nobinger. She was preceded in death by her father: Steven Lance Hamilton; brother: Tanner Hamilton; and grandparents: James and Betty Mayfield. Survivors include her mother: Melissa Nobinger; dad: Jeff Nobinger; brother: Alex (Brooke) Hamilton; sisters: Natasha Barker, Georgia Nobinger, Megan Hamilton, and Hannah Hamilton; seven nieces and nephews; grandmother: Phyllis Hamilton; life-long best friend: Hayley Green; and beloved dog: Tyson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jennifer Hall Stewart

Jennifer Hall Stewart, age 47 of Hayden, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 4, 1974, to Jeff and Glenda Graves Hall. Jennifer was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Hayden; she worked at U.A.B. School of Health Profession as the Executive Director of Administrative Operation for 23 years; she loved to travel with her family and friends; work in her flower beds; was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. Jennifer is survived by her husband: Chuck Stewart; children: Kaitlyn Thompson, Trent Thompson, Lauren Stewart, Dakota (Miranda) Stewart and Houston (Kayla)...
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rhonda Louise Aderhold

Funeral service for Rhonda Louise Aderhold, 82, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at Seventh Street Baptist Church with interment in Cullman City Cemetery, Rev. Eric Martin officiating.  The body will lie in state at the church on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Aderhold family.  Mrs. Aderhold passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital.  She was born September 19, 1939, to Roy & Thelma Brown Westbrook.  She was a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ellen Drake

Ellen Drake, age 88, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Ellen was born February 20, 1934. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 920 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon – 2p.m. Interment will follow at Flint Creek Cemetery, Vinemont, AL.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bonnie Faye Self

Bonnie Faye Self, 88, of New Hope passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 9, 1933, to Robert Knighten and Cebell West Knighten. Funeral services will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Welti Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her son: Bobby Smith; and daughter: Deborah Gray. She is survived by daughter: Arlita Pennington (Eugene); son-in-law: Donald Gray; daughter-in-law: Patricia Smith; grandchildren: Brandon Smith, Shawn Smith, Donny Gray, Kim Lemley, Yancey Smith, April Hall, Heather Dewberry, Derek Gray and Dustin Gray; great grandchildren: Kenedey, Dalton, Ben, Chrissi, Chloe, Austin, Mac, Payton, Ivie Grace, Lily, Kayden, Zeb, Anna, Olivia, Ruthie, Aiden, Dustin, Matilda and Vandy.
NEW HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Allen Holloway

James Allen Holloway, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, August 19, 2022. James was born August 23, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents: James W. Holloway and Betty Sims Holloway; brother: Tommy Holloway; sister: Judy Mayer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Kathy White Holloway; his son: Allen (Gretchen) Holloway, daughters: Beth Holloway, Emily (Chad) Hurst, and Katie (Jody) McCluskey; grandsons: Brody Holloway and Phoenix Hurst; brother: David (Donna) Holloway; sisters: Diane (Mitchell) Stevens, Debbie Calhoun, and Mary (Vic) Wilkins and sister-in-law: Perry Gail Holloway; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A celebration of life visitation for James will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. An interment will occur at Emeus Cemetery, Cullman, AL 35057.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mitchell Gregory Pope

Funeral Service for Mitchell Gregory Pope, 63, of Crane Hill, will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home, Cullman, Alabama, with Pastor Jerry Lawson of Daystar Church officiating; interment in Forest Grove Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, Alabama. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home. Mr. Pope passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 21, 1959. He was a huge Alabama fan who enjoyed the Lake Life and talking on the CB radio. Survivors include his parents: Tom and Betty Pope; brothers: Mike (Kathy) Pope and Jeff (Stephanie) Pope; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
CRANE HILL, AL
Funeral service for Athel David Alexander, 84, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Valley Springs Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Tim Box and Rev. Junior Garmon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alexander family. Mr. Alexander passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1938, to Abner & Josie Mae Hall Alexander.  He was a member of Valley Springs Baptist Church. He loved telling stories about growing up at Brushy Pond, hauling coal and working on the farm. He loved his family, friends, community and church. Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his father: Abner Alexander; mother: Josie Mae Hall Alexander Dixon; sisters: Novel Livingston, Ivor Tolbert, Rosa Lee Alexander, Tressie Ege; brothers: Calvin, Alvin, Albert and James Alexander; son-in-law: Gene Norman. Survivors include his wife: Marie Alexander; son: Kraig (Debbie) Alexander; daughters: Kathy Alexander, Karen Norman, Kallen Hulsey (David); grandchildren: Timothy Jackson, Dustin Jackson (Crystal), Stefan Hulsey (Elena), Tristan Hulsey (Mackenzie), Madison Norman, Sam Norman; two great-grandchildren: Ryver Jackson, Aleiah Bullard; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Blake Lee Baker

Funeral Service for Blake Lee Baker, age 26, of Bremen, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Baker passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born Wednesday, February 7, 1996, in Cullman, Alabama, to Christy Harris. He was preceded in death by his Nana: Glenda Duncan; and Paw Paw: Horace Gerold Manning. Survivors include his wife: Kayla Baker; daughter: Khloe Baker; mother: Christy (Michael) Harris; dad: Guy (Brandy) Duncan; brother: Austin Duncan; brother: Brenton Harris; sister: Alona Duncan; brother: Adryan Duncan; Maw Maw: Shirley Long; and Paw Paw: Lester Duncan.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nellie Rae Smith Dixon

Nellie Rae Smith Dixon, age 86, of Holly Pond, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Nellie was born September 4, 1935, in Pulaski, TN. to James and Betty Gallegy Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband: Hazen Cuyler Dixon; daughter: Cathy Hall; son: Ricky Hall; brother: Floyd Smith; sisters: Ruby Hill, Reba Beall, Nettie Wilkerson, Venus Smith, Mary Ellen Smith; and her parents. Funeral services are Sunday August 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roland Belew officiating. Interment will follow services in Brooklyn Cemetery. Survivors are: daughter: Sheila (Billy) Smith; son: Frank Dixon; grandchildren: Kerri (Daniel) Butler, Breonia Dixon, Kandis (Michael) Humes, Brittany (Blake) Vavak; and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation is Sunday August 21, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

