Obituary: Jimmie Lee Golden

Jimmie Lee Golden was born on September 23, 1942, and sadly passed away on August 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife: Sherry; son: Jeramie Simpson and his wife, LeAnn; daughter: Sonya Simpson; grandchildren: Taylor, Katelyn, Kameron, and Kaleb Simpson; sister: Nell Loegler and her husband, Jerry; brother: Earnie Golden and his wife, Nancy; and sister: Marlin Jeffers and her husband, Jerry. He is also survived by many loving members of his extended family.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his son: David Golden; father: Hearl Golden; mother: Myrtle Golden; and brothers: Jerry Golden and Joseph Golden.