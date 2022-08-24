ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Obituary: Gloria Gertrude Glassco

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Gloria Gertrude Glassco, age 94, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Gloria was born May 13, 1928.

She is survived by her son: Darryl (Liza) Glassco; grandchildren: Jennifer Mooneyhan, Sean (Jessica) Glassco, Grant (Emily) Glassco, Jamie Glassco, Regina Akin, Jason (Alison) Ramsey and Joshua (Alison) Ramsey; 14 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Pharis Alvin Dooley and Vesper Gertrude Heard Dooley; husband: Alton James Glassco; daughter: Amarlys Ramsey; two sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow in Huntsville Memory Gardens.

