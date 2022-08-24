Obituary: Gloria Gertrude Glassco

Gloria Gertrude Glassco, age 94, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Gloria was born May 13, 1928.

She is survived by her son: Darryl (Liza) Glassco; grandchildren: Jennifer Mooneyhan, Sean (Jessica) Glassco, Grant (Emily) Glassco, Jamie Glassco, Regina Akin, Jason (Alison) Ramsey and Joshua (Alison) Ramsey; 14 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Pharis Alvin Dooley and Vesper Gertrude Heard Dooley; husband: Alton James Glassco; daughter: Amarlys Ramsey; two sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow in Huntsville Memory Gardens.