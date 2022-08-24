ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football will be in the top 5 in October: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 season

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6RCP_0hSmEgPa00

Like Lane Kiffin's decision making on fourth downs, let's be bold.

Ole Miss football starts the 2022 season against Troy on Sept. 3 (3 p.m., SEC Network) with plenty of hype.

The Rebels enter the year ranked No. 24 in the AFCA USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the AP Top 25. Thanks to Kiffin's work securing the nation's No. 2 transfer portal signing class, the Rebels have some of the SEC's most promising newcomers to play alongside returning leaders who helped Ole Miss win 10 regular-season games for the first time in school history last season.

FOOTBALL FAMILY:How did Charlie Weis Jr. become an SEC offensive coordinator before age 30? Ask his father

FACT OR FICTION?:Confirming — or debunking — every Ole Miss football narrative entering 2022 season

BRING THE JUICE:How Juice the dog has become the face of Ole Miss football, and a metaphor for Lane Kiffin's journey

Hype is fun. Predictions are fun. Let's lean in. Here are four bold predictions for how Ole Miss football's 2022 season will shape up.

The Rebels will rank in the top 5 in October

Ole Miss' schedule is set up to keep the hype machine rolling well beyond the preseason. Using ESPN's SP+, a metric built around efficiency and productivity that ranks the overall quality of college teams, the Rebels are projected to be favored in each of their first eight games.

It'd be surprising if the Rebels didn't start 4-0 with nonconference games against Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Tulsa. Then the Rebels' first four SEC games are Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, Auburn and at LSU.

Of those eight teams, Kentucky is the only one ranked in the preseason. If the Rebels beat the Wildcats in their SEC opener, there's a pretty reasonable path to starting 6-0, 7-0 or even 8-0 with a win in Baton Rouge. But even if the games against Kentucky, Auburn and LSU are toss-ups, it's still feasible to see the Rebels open 6-1 or 7-1 and be in the College Football Playoff conversation and ranked in the top 5 in the polls in the middle of October.

After that point? Well... games against Texas A&M, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi State present a different kind of challenge.

1 quarterback will start all 12 games

Even in a bold predictions post, let's not try to predict who will win the starting quarterback battle between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. But let's say this much: Whichever QB Kiffin picks, he's going to stick by his choice.

Maybe it's Dart. Maybe it's Altmyer. But there won't be any waffling. The Rebels are going to ride with one quarterback all year and Kiffin is going to mold him into being what the team needs even if there are struggles.

Zach Evans: SEC Newcomer of the Year

Zach Evans, the running back transfer from TCU, will be the centerpiece of Ole Miss' offense this year. He averaged more than 7 yards per carry across two seasons in Fort Worth and should be expected to reach similar heights in Kiffin's up-tempo offense that creates giant rushing lanes.

The list of newcomers who have a chance to shine in the SEC this year is long, including South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs. But combining Evans' skill set with Kiffin's scheme should produce fireworks and could easily result in Evans winning the SEC's Newcomer of the Year award.

Malik Heath outpaces his Mississippi State years ... combined

In two years at Mississippi State, wide receiver Malik Heath caught 71 passes for 749 yards and eight touchdowns. Don't be surprised if he surpasses all of those marks in one year in Oxford.

It's not often that a receiver leaves Mike Leach's system and finds more success, but that's the position Heath could find himself in. Ole Miss' "Score from Far" philosophy fits Heath's field-stretching skills better and the Rebels don't have many proven receiving options beyond senior Jonathan Mingo.

In 2021, Dontario Drummond caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns for the Rebels. That sort of production could be on Heath's horizon for his one year as a Rebel.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Ole Miss offers Top100, instate wide receiver Caleb Cunningham

A day after 2025 wide receiver Caleb Cunningham was named to the initial 247Sports Top100 list for his class, he has picked up a major offer. Ole Miss offered the high school sophomore on Thursday, joining Memphis and Mississippi State on his early sheet. The 6-3, 180-pounder out of Choctaw County High School is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation's No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi's 2025 class.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Weis Jr.
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Lane Kiffin
WATE

Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
franchising.com

Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford, MS

Chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off University Avenue. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // Oxford, MS - Guthrie’s announced today that its first restaurant in Oxford, MS is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, TN and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville, TN and Olive Branch, MS over the next several months.
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#Rebels#The Afca Usa#Espn#Central Arkans
WATN Local Memphis

Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WREG

County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia. Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 […]
SENATOBIA, MS
panolian.com

Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy