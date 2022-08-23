ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Joanne Terry wins Democratic primary for Congress, will face Posey in November

By Tyler Vazquez and Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kaj8S_0hSmEfWr00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Joanne Terry came out on top in U.S. House of Representative District 8 Democratic primary Tuesday night, and will face off against Republican incumbent Rep. Bill Posey in November.

While Indian River County reported she received 59.88% of the vote there, and Orange County reported she received 60.00% of the vote in that county, the race between Terry and her opponent, Danelle Dodge, was closer in Brevard.

In Brevard, Terry came out with 53.33% of the vote, with Dodge receiving 46.67%.

For the full district, Terry received 54.61% of the vote and Dodge received 45.39% of the vote.

District 8 includes all of Brevard and Indian River counties, along with a section of east Orange County.

"I’m just thrilled and really honored that the District 8 Democrats have chosen me to move forward," said Terry, a 57-year-old former systems engineer from Satellite Beach. "I think this shows that we want to unify the district and get everyone back together."

Dodge could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mvj2n_0hSmEfWr00

Terry now must face U.S. Rep. Bill Posey on Nov. 8 in a race that heavily favors the longtime Republican incumbent. Posey won his last two elections by totals of around 60% of the vote each time.

Posey, R-Rockledge, is seeking an eighth two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives receive a base salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms.

Look at the candidates: Dodge, Terry seek to distinguish themselves ahead of Democratic primary for Congress

Voter rolls change: Independents surge in Brevard, other counties

Throughout the election, Dodge had positioned herself as the somewhat more progressive candidate, a gamble that did not pay off Tuesday night.

Terry spent much of her campaign discussing the divisiveness and crudity of modern politics, and how many Republicans and moderates would choose a Democrat, rather than vote for someone affiliated with former President Donald Trump.

She banked on casting herself as a moderate to win the favor of the heavily Republican Space Coast.

Tuesday evening, she said her goal for the rest of her campaign is to help show the district she wants to unify its citizens.

"I need to reach out and unify our Democrats here and make sure that they know that I’m representing the values that we all stand for, and reach out to the swing voters, the independents and the Republicans that believe the GOP has gone too far," she said.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Joanne Terry wins Democratic primary for Congress, will face Posey in November

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Elections
County
Orange County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy