U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in GOP primary for 11th District

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
 3 days ago

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster narrowly beat challenger Laura Loomer in the Republican primary for Florida's 11th Congressional District.

Webster secured his position in the Nov. 8 general election by winning just over 51% of the vote, according to Florida Department of Election's unofficial results . Laura Loomer, 29, received 44% of the vote. Political newcomer Gavriel Soriano received 4.8%.

Webster will face Democrat Shane Munns and Kevin Porter, who is not registered with a political party, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Webster of Clermont was first elected to represent the 10th Congressional District from 2011 to 2017. With redistricting, he now will seek re-election to the 11th District.

Congress 15, Republicans: Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

Congress 15, Democrats: Alan Cohn wins Democratic primary for Florida House District 15

Congress 18: U.S. Rep Scott Franklin easily wins GOP primary for 18th Congressional District

More results: Live results from other races in Polk County

Florida's 11th Congressional District includes parts of Polk, Marion, Citrus, Sumter, Hernando and Lake counties. In Polk County, the district covers a large part of North Lakeland and Polk City, though it splits several neighborhoods in that area with Districts 18 and 15.

The district also includes The Villages, a community dedicated to people 55 and over that spans Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. The average age in that area was 71.7 years old in 2019, according to DataUSA.

Webster previously told The Ledger that at 73 years old he was a better fit than his younger challengers to represent the concerns and issues of his constituents. He said that he would "stop the spigot of spending" in Washington D.C. His key campaign issues include addressing the current state of the national economy, with emphasis on inflation, and national border security.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in GOP primary for 11th District

