Annual Justice Journey bus trip teaches Columbia leaders about civil rights and unity

By Kenya Anderson, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Participants of the second annual Justice Journey took a two-day bus trip through four cities in Alabama, hearing stories about the height of the Civil Rights Movement in the area.

About 46 people from Maury County, including representatives from local city/county government, churches, and other civic organizations participated in the journey to Birmingham, Selma, Tuskegee, and Montgomery.

During the two days, they heard from legendary Civil Rights lawyer Fred Gray, who represented Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks in the Montgomery Bus Boycott and later the 400-plus victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis study/experiment. He was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.

The trip was sponsored by the Columbia Peace & Justice Committee, made up of the church, law enforcement, and civic leaders.

Columbia pastor Russ Adcox said that the point of the trip was to see how these cities are telling their stories of the Civil Rights Movement.

Columbia has its own story and its own significant contribution to the Civil Rights Movement, including the resistance or uprising of 1946 (known as the Columbia Race Riot). The uprising is thought to have been the catalyst of the Civil Right Movement in the U.S., which stemmed from a fight in downtown Columbia between a white business owner and a Black Naval officer over his mother's broken radio.

"The purpose of this trip is two-fold: One, we want to bring community leaders together to build bridges and foster more diversity. Two, we want to show participants how other cities are telling their story," Adcox said.

"Columbia has an incredible story connected to early civil rights history. It's our desire that we would embrace that story and find a way to tell it to future generations."

The Columbia Peace & Justice Initiative would like to see a permanent park or "museum without walls" dedicated to this event where Columbia can tell its story, Adcox said.

Trent Ogilvie, co-founder of the Peace & Justice Committee, said the trip is to raise awareness and help city leaders build strong relationships by understanding its past.

"The Justice Journey is really a mission trip," Ogilvie said. "It is designed to bring awareness through learning about our past history and how it influences our present situations. Additionally, it builds relationships by allowing a diverse group of individuals and leaders to dialogue with and learn from each other by cultivating conversations.

"Together we can build a united diverse community focused on the vision of hope, peace, and justice for all people instead of division."

Participants visited the 16th Street Baptist Church, Kelly-Ingram Park, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, The Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace & Justice, Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, the Tuskegee Airman National Site, and Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center, the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Edmund Pettus Bridge, and Civil Rights Memorial Park in Selma, Alabama.

Adcox said the trip always creates a bond of togetherness between participants and has been a success over the past two years.

"The real power of this trip is that we experience it together," Adcox said. "It's a heavy, emotional trip, but it's necessary. In facing some of the ugly parts of our country's racial history we're able to make more sense out of the present and build a more hopeful future."

Reporter Kenya Anderson can be reached at kanderson@gannett.com or on Twitter @KenyaAnderson32.

