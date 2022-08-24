ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities nab Erie man wanted for shooting woman in stomach as she gave him ride home

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
Erie police accuse a city man of seriously injuring a 43-year-old woman by shooting her in the stomach as she was giving him a ride home earlier this month.

Jerrett Beason, 42, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and was arraigned on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license in a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack set Beason's bond at $100,000 following arraignment.

Erie police accuse Beason of shooting a 43-year-old woman in the stomach in the area of East 21st and Parade streets. Police learned of the shooting when officers who were conducting a traffic stop in the area were flagged down by the victim, who told the officers she was shot and needed help, according to information in Beason's criminal complaint.

The woman was taken to UPMC Hamot and underwent surgery. She has been released from the hospital and is recovering, investigators said Tuesday.

The woman identified Beason as the person who shot her and told investigators that she was shot in a vehicle she was driving as she was giving Beason a ride home, according to information in the complaint filed by Erie police Detective Patrick Ginkel.

The woman told investigators the two had met up when she stopped to speak to some people she knew. As she was driving after the two left the group but before he shot her, she said Beason — whom she had previously dated — confronted her about talking to someone previously, investigators wrote in the complaint.

The woman said Beason exited her vehicle and ran north through the yards of several properties. Officers checked the area for Beason and did not locate him, but found a backpack in a yard that contained Beason's identification card, according to information in the complaint.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Pavel Goncharov
3d ago

why do u got a picture of that white guy below the headline? sends the wrong message he's not the one who did the shooting

