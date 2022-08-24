ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Tall Ships Erie 2022: Track the fleet as they head to Presque Isle Bay

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Seven tall ships from around the Great Lakes — and in one case, from across the Atlantic Ocean — will make their way to Presque Isle Bay this week as part of the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival.

The vessels, which will include local favorites like the Lettie G. Howard, and an international vessel, the Nao Trinidad from Spain, will formally enter the bay during the festival's Parade of Sail on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Here's what to expect: Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival to feature returning ships, Bayfront attractions for families

Erie will be the final stop for the tall ships as part of the 2022 Tall Ships Challenge , an event organized every three years by Tall Ships America , a nonprofit dedicated to tall ships and sail training. Previous stops were Brockville, Ontario; Cleveland, Ohio; Midland, Ontario; and Two Harbors, Minnesota.

So where are the tall ships now? You can track them using the live tracker found at tallshipschallenge.com .

The festival grounds will be open Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the foot of State Street, at the Erie Maritime Museum and Bayfront Convention Center .

Seven vessels are confirmed to participate in the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival.

The ships are:

Explore the ships coming: Tall Ships Erie 2022: Explore the tall ships coming to this year's festival

The Lettie G. Howard and Appledore IV will be available for day sails while the others will be open for deck tours only. A large rubber Mama and Baby Duck — the "World's Largest Rubber Duck" — will also be on display in the harbor area located directly behind the Erie Maritime Museum.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Tall Ships Erie 2022: Track the fleet as they head to Presque Isle Bay

