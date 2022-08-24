Ukrainian Homestead celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine in the Poconos

Ulana Prociuk remembers the day she learned that Ukraine had declared independence, ending decades of rule under the United Soviet Socialist Republic.

She had been in Maryland with a group of children from Chernobyl, on a visit to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Washington, D.C., and the group was enjoying a luncheon.

"And we heard about the news, and then everybody was very elated, happy," Prociuk said. "Finally, we have our independence."

As Prociuk puts it, the older generation was especially moved by the news of their homeland's freedom. Haunted by years of occupancy by the Soviet Union and the devastation of World War II, Ukrainians had suffered substantially, but now, they had regained their independence.

"So they were really happy. A lot of them said they never thought they'd live to see the day," Prociuk, the administrator of the Ukrainian Homestead of ODWU, Inc., said.

Each year, the Ukrainian Homestead, located in Lehighton, celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine with the Ukrainian Festival, featuring a plethora of traditional performers, foods, and vendors for all to enjoy.

This year, the Homestead, along with numerous vendors, contributed a portion of their proceeds to help support the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, and the Ukrainian community, alongside waves of community allies, came to support their brethren in a time of need.

"We had a huge crowd, we had a tremendous over the top crowd," Paula Holoviak, a professor of philosophy and government at Kutztown University and a member of the Ukrainian Homestead, said. "I have never seen that many people there both days. And I can tell from the stage because I can see who's out there in the audience, we really had a ton of community support."

Dancers transfixed the crowd with a variety of acts, including performances rooted in Ukrainian, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian culture, celebrating Ukraine and its supporters. Calls of "Sláva Ukrayíni!" or "Glory to Ukraine!" were common.

By the end of the weekend, "there was not a beer to be found, not a piece of food, nothing," Holoviak said, pointing out that under normal circumstances, the Ukrainian Homestead has at least some leftovers to save for their next event.

Holoviak described the two-day festival as having a strong sense of energy, compounding the support from their neighbors and friends.

"I would say there's very much a strong sense of patriotism," Holoviak said. "That that was the vibe: patriotism."

The Ukrainian Homestead

The Homestead has been a fixture of northeastern Pennsylvania's Ukrainian community since 1957, when it was established by the Organization for the Rebirth of Ukraine (ODWU).

Ukrainians had flocked to the area in the late nineteenth to early twentieth centuries to work the coal mines and fields. Immigration came to a halt once World War I began, though following World War II, "we had a huge influx of immigrants into Pennsylvania as refugees, kind of like what you're seeing now on television, people were displaced by the war," Holoviak said.

Ukrainian families already settled into the Poconos and neighboring coal counties stepped up to sponsor relatives, while others were resettled in the area.

The last mass wave of immigration from Ukraine came as the Soviet Union fell, and Ukraine declared its indepedence. According to Holoviak, groups of Ukrainians from the Poconos continue to frequent the Homestead, where they bring their children to learn traditional dances.

Sláva Ukrayíni

Now, 31 years later, Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty in a war with Russia.

While both Prociuk and Holoviak appreciate the community's camaraderie and support during Ukraine's time of need, they maintain concern that people may stop paying attention.

"The world has to pay attention with there's still a lot of crazy stuff going on," Holoviak said. "That is our biggest fear, though, is that people lose interest — organizations won't wane in their devotion, but the general American public will get fatigued and move on to something else."

Prociuk emphasized the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign independent country, which has struggled for independence for over 100 years, and that the people remain dedicated to the freedom of their home.

"The thing is, right now, Ukraine is a sovereign independent country, separate from Russia, separate from other surrounding nations, in Eastern Europe. They always sought independence. And in 1918, they had a little bit of independence. And now, after 70 years, finally, real independence. They were recognized as a sovereign state. And now, with Russia invading… it doesn't make any sense to invade a country that has done nothing to anyone," Prociuk said.

Both Prociuk and Holoviak noted that the current war may only affect Ukraine at the moment, though the drive for Russia to recreate its empire may lead to even further conflict for other nations — thus, everyone must stay focused on what is happening right now.

"Ukraine at this time, with all these things, is fighting for you," Prociuk said. "They are protecting the rest of east of Europe. Because if Russia goes to Ukraine, they will go to Poland, to Bulgaria, to all those other countries. And people know that."

Organizations like the Ukrainian Homestead, and those affiliated with them, have remained passionate about preserving their culture and maintaining the homeland of their ancestors for generations. It is a fight that continues to this day, carried from one age to the next, but that fight to keep their independence is a fundamental element of what it is to be Ukrainian.

"It's not just a war over land and territory; this is a war over Ukrainian culture and history. If you heard (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) speech the night before he invaded — that whack job's speech, that was when he was basically saying 'There is no Ukraine. Ukraine doesn't exist. This is our country, this is our culture, these are our people.' And that was his speech," Holoviak said. "No. This is Ukrainian culture. These are Ukrainian people. That was really what we were celebrating — Ukrainian culture."

