ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Ukrainian Homestead celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine in the Poconos

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago

Ulana Prociuk remembers the day she learned that Ukraine had declared independence, ending decades of rule under the United Soviet Socialist Republic.

She had been in Maryland with a group of children from Chernobyl, on a visit to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Washington, D.C., and the group was enjoying a luncheon.

"And we heard about the news, and then everybody was very elated, happy," Prociuk said. "Finally, we have our independence."

As Prociuk puts it, the older generation was especially moved by the news of their homeland's freedom. Haunted by years of occupancy by the Soviet Union and the devastation of World War II, Ukrainians had suffered substantially, but now, they had regained their independence.

"So they were really happy. A lot of them said they never thought they'd live to see the day," Prociuk, the administrator of the Ukrainian Homestead of ODWU, Inc., said.

Each year, the Ukrainian Homestead, located in Lehighton, celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine with the Ukrainian Festival, featuring a plethora of traditional performers, foods, and vendors for all to enjoy.

This year, the Homestead, along with numerous vendors, contributed a portion of their proceeds to help support the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, and the Ukrainian community, alongside waves of community allies, came to support their brethren in a time of need.

"We had a huge crowd, we had a tremendous over the top crowd," Paula Holoviak, a professor of philosophy and government at Kutztown University and a member of the Ukrainian Homestead, said. "I have never seen that many people there both days. And I can tell from the stage because I can see who's out there in the audience, we really had a ton of community support."

Dancers transfixed the crowd with a variety of acts, including performances rooted in Ukrainian, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian culture, celebrating Ukraine and its supporters. Calls of "Sláva Ukrayíni!" or "Glory to Ukraine!" were common.

By the end of the weekend, "there was not a beer to be found, not a piece of food, nothing," Holoviak said, pointing out that under normal circumstances, the Ukrainian Homestead has at least some leftovers to save for their next event.

Holoviak described the two-day festival as having a strong sense of energy, compounding the support from their neighbors and friends.

"I would say there's very much a strong sense of patriotism," Holoviak said. "That that was the vibe: patriotism."

Of interest: Ukrainian Homestead rallies with Poconos community in Jim Thorpe

Editor's column: Family's Ukrainian folk art keeps us connected, 'chains a dragon' in process

The Ukrainian Homestead

The Homestead has been a fixture of northeastern Pennsylvania's Ukrainian community since 1957, when it was established by the Organization for the Rebirth of Ukraine (ODWU).

Ukrainians had flocked to the area in the late nineteenth to early twentieth centuries to work the coal mines and fields. Immigration came to a halt once World War I began, though following World War II, "we had a huge influx of immigrants into Pennsylvania as refugees, kind of like what you're seeing now on television, people were displaced by the war," Holoviak said.

Ukrainian families already settled into the Poconos and neighboring coal counties stepped up to sponsor relatives, while others were resettled in the area.

The last mass wave of immigration from Ukraine came as the Soviet Union fell, and Ukraine declared its indepedence. According to Holoviak, groups of Ukrainians from the Poconos continue to frequent the Homestead, where they bring their children to learn traditional dances.

Sláva Ukrayíni

Now, 31 years later, Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty in a war with Russia.

While both Prociuk and Holoviak appreciate the community's camaraderie and support during Ukraine's time of need, they maintain concern that people may stop paying attention.

"The world has to pay attention with there's still a lot of crazy stuff going on," Holoviak said. "That is our biggest fear, though, is that people lose interest — organizations won't wane in their devotion, but the general American public will get fatigued and move on to something else."

Prociuk emphasized the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign independent country, which has struggled for independence for over 100 years, and that the people remain dedicated to the freedom of their home.

"The thing is, right now, Ukraine is a sovereign independent country, separate from Russia, separate from other surrounding nations, in Eastern Europe. They always sought independence. And in 1918, they had a little bit of independence. And now, after 70 years, finally, real independence. They were recognized as a sovereign state. And now, with Russia invading… it doesn't make any sense to invade a country that has done nothing to anyone," Prociuk said.

Both Prociuk and Holoviak noted that the current war may only affect Ukraine at the moment, though the drive for Russia to recreate its empire may lead to even further conflict for other nations — thus, everyone must stay focused on what is happening right now.

"Ukraine at this time, with all these things, is fighting for you," Prociuk said. "They are protecting the rest of east of Europe. Because if Russia goes to Ukraine, they will go to Poland, to Bulgaria, to all those other countries. And people know that."

Organizations like the Ukrainian Homestead, and those affiliated with them, have remained passionate about preserving their culture and maintaining the homeland of their ancestors for generations. It is a fight that continues to this day, carried from one age to the next, but that fight to keep their independence is a fundamental element of what it is to be Ukrainian.

"It's not just a war over land and territory; this is a war over Ukrainian culture and history. If you heard (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) speech the night before he invaded — that whack job's speech, that was when he was basically saying 'There is no Ukraine. Ukraine doesn't exist. This is our country, this is our culture, these are our people.' And that was his speech," Holoviak said. "No. This is Ukrainian culture. These are Ukrainian people. That was really what we were celebrating — Ukrainian culture."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Ukrainian Homestead celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine in the Poconos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Mastriano tears into Shapiro in Weissport

State Sen. Doug Mastriano wasted no time during a local campaign stop Tuesday morning going all in on his opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November’s election. “He’s a loser and a failure,” Mastriano, a Republican, told a crowd of around 100 people inside Weissport’s UnCommon Grounds coffee...
WEISSPORT, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Residents gather on Payrow Plaza outside Bethlehem City Hall to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day and honor those fighting for Ukraine’s freedom on Aug. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated in Bethlehem with flag raising. Kazka Folk Ensemble dancers perform Ukrainian folk dances on Payrow Plaza outside Bethlehem City Hall, on Aug. 24, 2022. Residents gathered to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day and honor those fighting for Ukraine’s freedom.Get Photo.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Homestead, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lehighton, PA
Lehighton, PA
Society
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Does Yuengling Really Make Ice Cream?

If you went around and asked folks to name some famous U.S. breweries off the top of their head, you'd most likely get the usual answers of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Yuengling. But if you were to ask those same people to name a company that makes ice cream, you may not expect Yuengling to be on that same list.
POTTSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainians#United Ukrainian#American Relief Committee
wetheitalians.com

La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton, PA

For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton, PA this Labor Day weekend. La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 2-5, 2022 on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, PA. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SCRANTON, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies

There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
663
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy