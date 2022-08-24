University of Tennessee welcomes a record-breaking number of first-year students: 6,785

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Becca Wright, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
It's the first day of classes at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and Rocky Top is getting a little more bustling.

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville's class of 2026 is its biggest class by far. Numbers from the university show more than 6,780 new first-year students start classes at UT on Wednesday. That's 800 more students than the year before.

“I am so proud of all our Volunteers and the work they did to get here – whether they are a new student or a returning student,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a news release. “We believe in them and are invested in their success. UT is a university on the rise, and we’re seeing that people all over the country want to be part of what’s happening here on Rocky Top.”

Suite life on Rocky Top: University of Tennessee spends $3.1 million to house students in hotel

Not only is first-year student enrollment up, but also there are more students at UT are coming back to campus after a year. Retention is up 3% over the last three years thanks in part to student success initiatives like the UT Success Academy, Vol Success Teams and the new Veterans Impact Program.

These programs help students transition to college, prevent students from feeling isolated and provide tools and relationships to students to keep them engaged year after year.

'The stars have aligned':University of Tennessee's new ag leader on importance of farming

Abortion and college students:Tennessee college president to Kamala Harris: Abortion bans put students in jeopardy

There's also more transfer and graduate students making their way to campus this year. About 1,600 new transfer students enrolled this fall, a 10% increase from the year before.

Here's a breakdown of UT Knoxville's class of 2026.

How many UT Knoxville freshmen, grad students and transfer students are there?

  • 6,780+ new first-year students
  • 6,700+ new and returning graduate and professional students
  • 1,600+ new transfer students

Diversity in the class of 2026

  • 1,200+ first-year first-generation college students
  • 1,100+ first-year students of color

Where are students from?

  • 95 Tennessee counties represented by the class of 2026, which covers all of them
  • 49 states represented by the class of 2026
  • 35 countries represented by the class of 2026

Scholarships, test scores for the class of 2026

  • 95% in-state, first-year students qualified for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, the state's lottery-funded merit-based scholarship
  • $63+ million scholarships and grants awarded to first-year students
  • 28 new students' average ACT score (36 is the high, the national average among test-takers nationwide was 20 in 2021)

