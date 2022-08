FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds. According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The post says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies already working...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO