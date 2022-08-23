ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold to retire after 15 years in leading department

By Scott Broden and Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

SMYRNA — Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold announced he'll be retiring after a 33-year career with the force, the town confirmed Tuesday.

Arnold has served as chief for 15 years since accepting the position April 4, 2007. His final day will be within a couple of months. The town will have an open process search for a successor with Smyrna Town Manager Brian Hercules having the authoring to make the hiring decision, spokesman Jim Garbee said.

"Chief Arnold has performed at the highest level of his profession, and his presence will be missed throughout the state of Tennessee," Hercules in a press release. "We wish him the best in his retirement and thank him for his many years of public service to the town of Smyrna and its citizens."

Chief Arnold began his career with the Smyrna Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer. He worked many assignments, including Investigations, and was promoted to Major in 1994. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1997.

Arnold, according to the press release, has served in other leadership roles:

  • president of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police;
  • a member of the Rutherford County 911 Board;
  • and board member of the Child Advocacy Center.

Arnold's leadership role has involved working closely with Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, who's also chairman of the 911 Board.

"I wish him all the best in the world," Fitzhugh said. "He's been a real joy to work with. We've had a great working relationship, and he's been a great asset to all of us."

The county's District Attorney General Jennings Jones offered similar praise about Arnold.

"Chief Arnold is a great guy," Jones said. "He has been a great police chief for Smyrna. He has done an excellent job. I have enjoyed working with him for the past many years, and I will miss him very much from the Smyrna Police Department."

In 2020, Arnold accepted the annual award for the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Joe Casey Award, which honors police chiefs who have distinguished themselves through their outstanding character, dedication, and work to promote and enhance the professional image of all law enforcement, the press release added.

Arnold starts career at MTSU

Chief Arnold earned a degree in criminal justice in 1982 from Middle State University in Murfreesboro. He began his career in law enforcement as an officer for the MTSU Police Department.

After graduation from MTSU, he began working for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for seven years. During his time with the sheriff's office, he worked as a jailer, patrol deputy and investigator before beginning his career with the Smyrna police force.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed also praised Arnold for his service.

“Chief Arnold is a true example of a public servant," Reed said. "He makes his employees, the community and public service a priority by showing leadership, dedication and commitment to the profession.”

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold to retire after 15 years in leading department

