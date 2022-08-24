Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Impact of new businesses on local housing market
New home listings are down 10 percent this month compared to this time last year. With more jobs coming to our area, it could spell trouble for those looking to move here. Regional leaders are worried that the housing market here won't support new big businesses, especially with the possibility of a new car battery plant coming near New Carlisle and the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart.
22 WSBT
Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
22 WSBT
INDOT to hold public and virtual meetings to study U.S. 31 & U.S. 30
Two major highways are about to undergo an extensive public study. The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear your concerns for U.S. 30 and U.S. 31. The study will go from now until the fall of 2024. In that time, INDOT plans to hold several public and virtual meetings...
22 WSBT
New aluminum manufacturing plant coming to Cassopolis
More jobs are coming to Cassopolis. Construction is underway for a new Hydro Aluminum plant. Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the site today along with WSBT 22. This plant will bring one hundred jobs itself but could expand that to hundreds by attracting other automotive businesses to the area. Governor Whitmer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Andy Kostielney receives Sagamore of the Wabash
A long-time area public servant has been honored with one of the most prestigious awards a Hoosier can get. St. Joesph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney is the latest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash. The award dates back to 1945. It is given to people who have rendered distinguished...
22 WSBT
Fire damages over 40 storage units in LaPorte
A fire that destroyed more than 40 storage units along with the contents inside is under investigation in LaPorte. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it might be difficult to identity the cause because of the extent of the damage. “There was so much devastation and intensity from the fire we’ll...
22 WSBT
Middlebury Riverfest
Where the river flows, that's where you should go this weekend. The Middlebury Riverfest returns as a family fun and edu-tainment event. Middlebury Parks hosts the event to teach about the importance of fresh water and the value of the Little Elkhart River. This year, it's at Riverbend Park, 511...
22 WSBT
Million-dollar grant to educate, provide resources for drug addiction in Kosciusko County
Resources to help those with drug addiction in Kosciusko County. It’s all thanks to a grant from the US Health Resource & Services Administration. A million-dollar grant with the goal of helping those in Kosciusko County who are addicted to drugs. A big hope for this grant is that...
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
Body found near LaPorte County fairgrounds
A badly decomposed body of a man was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found about 12 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Small Road near the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Swanson said...
22 WSBT
Local group reacts to prosecutor's ruling of Dante Kittrell shooting
Faith in Indiana, which has been vocal about the death of Dante Kittrell and the push for a new mental health crisis response unit, responded to Wednesday's findings. Leaders said this is still an example of why South Bend needs to build on mental health crisis response. Video released Wednesday...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police Department welcomes 10 new officers
Around the country police departments are adjusting and scrambling to find new talent. It’s no different here. Some of the efforts South Bend has made are now paying off. 10 new South Bend police officers were sworn in Thursday morning. Some have military background, some grew up here and...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Schools Fist Bump Fridays
Mishawaka — A new program will be happening every Friday at Mishawaka elementary schools. Today is the official kick-off of Fist Bump Fridays at Beiger Elementary School. This is a new program for the Mishawaka school district this year, for all its elementary schools and John Young Middle School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever: August 26
Week one of the high school football season in Indiana didn't disappoint! Now, teams are getting ready to hit the field for the 2nd time. Half of our area teams got their seasons started with victories last week. Now, those teams will try and go 2-0, while the other half...
22 WSBT
Cass County Mich. prosecutor charges suspect with open murder in death of relative
The Cass County Prosecutor's office has released the name of the man accused of shooting and killing a relative in Edwardsburg. 54-year-old Gary Shaw has been arraigned on felony charges of Open Murder. Police were dispatched to Shaw's home on Redfield Street Wednesday evening after reports of gunshots. According to...
22 WSBT
Deadly dog illness detected in Northern Michigan
An outbreak of a potentially deadly dog illness has been detected in Northern Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the cases were parvovirus. It's an easily spread illness, but an outbreak has not been formally reported in our area. Parvovirus is contagious because of how long...
22 WSBT
Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk
Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
River Bend Quilt Guild's 18th annual quilt show
Today is the last day to enjoy the amazing quilts made by the members of the River Bend Quilt Guild. Quilts can take up to a couple of years to complete. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, 209 Lincolnway E. Highway. Even...
22 WSBT
Dowagiac man arraigned after 106 animals found in home
Robert Archer II was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and is facing a felony for abandonment and cruelty towards 25 or more animals. He had a similar felony conviction in 2020. He had 77 animals at that time, although he agreed to plead guilty to abandonment of more than...
22 WSBT
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in...
22 WSBT
Thou shall visit the 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival
South Bend — Hear Ye, Hear Ye; this weekend is the reawakening of the Michiana Renaissance Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the festival is back with about 40 merchants, acts, and four re-enactment stages. The re-enactments include Medieval/Renaissance, the Golden Age of Piracy, the Time of the Vikings, and Fairytale Storyland.
Comments / 0