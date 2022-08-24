Garner, N.C. — The No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders outlasted the No. 4 J.H. Rose Rampants in five sets at the HighSchoolOT Garner Volleyball showcase on Saturday. With their perfect record on the line, the Rampants sputtered a bit out of the gate as they failed to build upon an early lead, allowing the Crusaders to battle back and ultimately take the first set 25-23 with a strong late push.

