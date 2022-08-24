Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan football will start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1, J.J. McCarthy Week 2
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named Cade McNamara the team’s starting quarterback — but only for the season opener against Colorado State. In an appearance on the athletic department’s podcast, Harbaugh said the competition between McNamara and challenger J.J. McCarthy remains inseparable with a week remaining before the team’s first game. The...
Cleveland sweeps No. 12 Holly Springs in HSOT Garner showcase opener
Garner, N.C. — The Cleveland Rams and No. 12 Holly Springs Golden Hawks squared off in the opening game of Saturday's HighSchoolOT volleyball showcase. In a rematch of a contest that Cleveland swept in Holly Springs on Thursday, the Rams prevailed again on Saturday. The Johnston County squad took...
HSOT Volleyball Showcase: (1) Millbrook vs. (9) Chapel Hill
Top-ranked Millbrook faces No. 9 Chapel Hill in the next match at the HighSchoolOT Volleyball Showcase.
No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons outlasts No. 4 J.H. Rose in five-set thriller
Garner, N.C. — The No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders outlasted the No. 4 J.H. Rose Rampants in five sets at the HighSchoolOT Garner Volleyball showcase on Saturday. With their perfect record on the line, the Rampants sputtered a bit out of the gate as they failed to build upon an early lead, allowing the Crusaders to battle back and ultimately take the first set 25-23 with a strong late push.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0