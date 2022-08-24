ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football will start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1, J.J. McCarthy Week 2

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named Cade McNamara the team’s starting quarterback — but only for the season opener against Colorado State. In an appearance on the athletic department’s podcast, Harbaugh said the competition between McNamara and challenger J.J. McCarthy remains inseparable with a week remaining before the team’s first game. The...
WRAL News

No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons outlasts No. 4 J.H. Rose in five-set thriller

Garner, N.C. — The No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders outlasted the No. 4 J.H. Rose Rampants in five sets at the HighSchoolOT Garner Volleyball showcase on Saturday. With their perfect record on the line, the Rampants sputtered a bit out of the gate as they failed to build upon an early lead, allowing the Crusaders to battle back and ultimately take the first set 25-23 with a strong late push.
WRAL News

