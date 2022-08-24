Lipscomb Academy vs. Thompson headlines Week 2 Nashville area games — with predictions

Here's a look at some of the action set to take place in the Nashville area for the second week of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season.

Lipscomb Academy (1-0) at Thompson (Alabama) (0-1)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)

This matchup features the top team in Tennessee taking on the top team in Alabama.

Lipscomb Academy won its season opener 17-7 over Milton (Georgia) while Thompson struggled in a 38-7 loss to nationally ranked Buford (Georgia)

Thompson is led by five-star safety and Alabama commitment Tony Mitchell and five-star Clemson defensive line commitment Peter Woods. Lipscomb Academy has two of the state's top junior prospects in four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman and four-star defensive back Kaleb Beasley.

Kreager’s prediction: Thompson 35, Lipscomb Academy 14

Spears’ prediction: Thompson 24, Lipscomb Academy 17

CPA (1-0) at Brentwood Academy (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Crews Law and London Humphrey's carried the Lions past Independence 42-14 by scoring five touchdowns on the five plays they touched the ball. Brentwood Academy lost a close game to Eagle's Landing (Georgia) 50-49 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

George MacIntyre threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while Deuce Scott had three touchdowns on the ground in the loss.

CPA held on for a 21-17 win in this matchup last season, stripping the ball away at the goal line in the closing seconds.

Kreager’s prediction: CPA 28, Brentwood Academy 21

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood Academy 27, CPA 24

Brentwood (1-0) at Father Ryan (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Bruins had one of the best opening weeks in the state by limiting Blackman's high-powered offense to 14 points in a 23-14 win.

Father Ryan had the opposite happen as the Irish defense struggled giving up 391 yards, 272 through the air, in a 32-20 loss to East Nashville. Father Ryan beat Brentwood 26-13 last season.

Kreager’s prediction: Brentwood 17, Father Ryan 14

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood 21, Father Ryan 20

Pearl-Cohn (0-1) at MBA (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

MBA was dominant in a 46-20 win over Ravenwood led by 177 yards and three touchdowns on the ground from Johnothan Moore and a pair of passing touchdowns by four-star Ole Miss commitment Marcel Reed.

Pearl-Cohn struggled against Cane Ridge in the first half before mounting the comeback and eventually losing 17-14 on a last-second field goal.

Kreager’s prediction: MBA 20, Pearl-Cohn 14

Spears’ prediction: MBA 31, Pearl-Cohn 14

Baylor (1-0) at Ensworth (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Baylor won both games against the Tigers last season including a 21-13 win in the first round of the playoffs.

Four-star Kentucky commitment Shamar Porter torched ECS for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns on five receptions as the Tigers cruised to a 44-0 win.

Ensworth's defense will have to find a way to slow down Caleb Hampton who ran for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders' 38-21 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia)

Kreager’s prediction: Baylor 34, Ensworth 28

Spears’ prediction: Baylor 31, Ensworth 24

Beech (0-1) at Henry County (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Beech's defense carried the Buccaneers past Henry County 17-7 last year.

The Buccaneers lost a 31-28 shootout to Farragut last week while Henry County got some long-awaited revenger beating Summit 30-7 behind 161 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Morgan Barrick.

Kreager’s prediction: Henry County 28, Beech 21

Spears’ prediction: Beech 24, Henry County 17

Giles County (1-0) at Nolensville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

This could be another high-scoring game like last year's 38-35 win for Giles County.

Xzorion Randolph carried the Bobcats to a 14-point win over Lincoln County to open the season with four touchdowns and 217 yards. Nolensville's offense was clicking in its Week 1 win over BGA as Chance Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 190 yards and a touchdown and Samson Johnson scored twice on the ground.

Kreager’s prediction: Nolensville 49, Giles County 42

Spears’ prediction: Nolensville 42, Giles County 28

Madison Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) (2-0) at Oakland (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Oakland had no issues with Hendersonville to open the year shutting out the Commandos 42-0. Madison Ridgeland Academy has outscored its first two opponents 98-12.

This game should provide more of a challenge for the Patriots' up-and-coming players.

Kreager’s prediction: Oakland 35, Madison Ridgeland Academy 14

Spears’ prediction: Oakland 28, Madison Ridgeland Academy 16

Gallatin (1-0) at Blackman (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Defense wasn't an issue for the Blaze last week who only allowed 260 yards of offense to Brentwood.

They should face a stiffer test this week as Gallatin beat Mt. Juliet 27-18 to open the year and have reliable weapons in three-star junior Jaheim Merriweather and Zakyian Brinkley who ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Bears.

Kreager’s prediction: Blackman 28, Gallatin 21

Spears’ prediction: Gallatin 34, Blackman 28

Smyrna (1-0) at Rockvale (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Both the Bulldogs and Rockets were dominant in their Week 1 games with Smyrna beating Stewarts Creek 35-14 and Rockvale beating La Vergne 44-12.

Slowing down Smyrna's ground game will be the Rockets' biggest challenge as the Bulldogs had a pair of players surpass 100 rushing yards and Arion Carter ran for 96.

Kreager’s prediction: Smyrna 28, Rockvale 21

Spears’ prediction: Smyrna 27, Rockvale 24

Last week: Kreager (6-4); Spears (5-5)

