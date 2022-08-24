ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lipscomb Academy vs. Thompson headlines Week 2 Nashville area games — with predictions

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cdfu_0hSmCHT700

Here's a look at some of the action set to take place in the Nashville area for the second week of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season.

Lipscomb Academy (1-0) at Thompson (Alabama) (0-1)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)

This matchup features the top team in Tennessee taking on the top team in Alabama.

Lipscomb Academy won its season opener 17-7 over Milton (Georgia) while Thompson struggled in a 38-7 loss to nationally ranked Buford (Georgia)

Thompson is led by five-star safety and Alabama commitment Tony Mitchell and five-star Clemson defensive line commitment Peter Woods. Lipscomb Academy has two of the state's top junior prospects in four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman and four-star defensive back Kaleb Beasley.

Kreager’s prediction: Thompson 35, Lipscomb Academy 14

Spears’ prediction: Thompson 24, Lipscomb Academy 17

WEEK 1 SURPRISES: Nashville area's 5 biggest surprises from Week 1 of TSSAA football season

WEEK 2 NASHVILLE AREA RANKINGS: Crews Law carries CPA up rankings

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 2 of TSSAA 2022 season

CPA (1-0) at Brentwood Academy (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Crews Law and London Humphrey's carried the Lions past Independence 42-14 by scoring five touchdowns on the five plays they touched the ball. Brentwood Academy lost a close game to Eagle's Landing (Georgia) 50-49 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

George MacIntyre threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while Deuce Scott had three touchdowns on the ground in the loss.

CPA held on for a 21-17 win in this matchup last season, stripping the ball away at the goal line in the closing seconds.

Kreager’s prediction: CPA 28, Brentwood Academy 21

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood Academy 27, CPA 24

Brentwood (1-0) at Father Ryan (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Bruins had one of the best opening weeks in the state by limiting Blackman's high-powered offense to 14 points in a 23-14 win.

Father Ryan had the opposite happen as the Irish defense struggled giving up 391 yards, 272 through the air, in a 32-20 loss to East Nashville. Father Ryan beat Brentwood 26-13 last season.

Kreager’s prediction: Brentwood 17, Father Ryan 14

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood 21, Father Ryan 20

Pearl-Cohn (0-1) at MBA (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

MBA was dominant in a 46-20 win over Ravenwood led by  177 yards and three touchdowns on the ground from Johnothan Moore and a pair of passing touchdowns by four-star Ole Miss commitment Marcel Reed.

Pearl-Cohn struggled against Cane Ridge in the first half before mounting the comeback and eventually losing 17-14 on a last-second field goal.

Kreager’s prediction: MBA 20, Pearl-Cohn 14

Spears’ prediction: MBA 31, Pearl-Cohn 14

Baylor (1-0) at Ensworth (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Baylor won both games against the Tigers last season including a 21-13 win in the first round of the playoffs.

Four-star Kentucky commitment Shamar Porter torched ECS for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns on five receptions as the Tigers cruised to a 44-0 win.

Ensworth's defense will have to find a way to slow down Caleb Hampton who ran for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders' 38-21 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia)

Kreager’s prediction: Baylor 34, Ensworth 28

Spears’ prediction: Baylor 31, Ensworth 24

Beech (0-1) at Henry County (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Beech's defense carried the Buccaneers past Henry County 17-7 last year.

The Buccaneers lost a 31-28 shootout to Farragut last week while Henry County got some long-awaited revenger beating Summit 30-7 behind 161 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Morgan Barrick.

Kreager’s prediction: Henry County 28, Beech 21

Spears’ prediction: Beech 24, Henry County 17

Giles County (1-0) at Nolensville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

This could be another high-scoring game like last year's 38-35 win for Giles County.

Xzorion Randolph carried the Bobcats to a 14-point win over Lincoln County to open the season with four touchdowns and 217 yards. Nolensville's offense was clicking in its Week 1 win over BGA as Chance Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 190 yards and a touchdown and Samson Johnson scored twice on the ground.

Kreager’s prediction: Nolensville 49, Giles County 42

Spears’ prediction: Nolensville 42, Giles County 28

Madison Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) (2-0) at Oakland (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Oakland had no issues with Hendersonville to open the year shutting out the Commandos 42-0. Madison Ridgeland Academy has outscored its first two opponents 98-12.

This game should provide more of a challenge for the Patriots' up-and-coming players.

Kreager’s prediction: Oakland 35, Madison Ridgeland Academy 14

Spears’ prediction: Oakland 28, Madison Ridgeland Academy 16

Gallatin (1-0) at Blackman (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Defense wasn't an issue for the Blaze last week who only allowed 260 yards of offense to Brentwood.

They should face a stiffer test this week as Gallatin beat Mt. Juliet 27-18 to open the year and have reliable weapons in three-star junior Jaheim Merriweather and Zakyian Brinkley who ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Bears.

Kreager’s prediction: Blackman 28, Gallatin 21

Spears’ prediction: Gallatin 34, Blackman 28

Smyrna (1-0) at Rockvale (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Both the Bulldogs and Rockets were dominant in their Week 1 games with Smyrna beating Stewarts Creek 35-14 and Rockvale beating La Vergne 44-12.

Slowing down Smyrna's ground game will be the Rockets' biggest challenge as the Bulldogs had a pair of players surpass 100 rushing yards and Arion Carter ran for 96.

Kreager’s prediction: Smyrna 28, Rockvale 21

Spears’ prediction: Smyrna 27, Rockvale 24

Last week: Kreager (6-4); Spears (5-5)

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lipscomb Academy vs. Thompson headlines Week 2 Nashville area games — with predictions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Father Ryan football outlasts Brentwood in defensive slugfest

Defense and special teams carried the Father Ryan football team Friday night as the Fighting Irish outlasted Brentwood 10-7 in a heated defensive battle at Giacosa Field. Father Ryan (1-1) forced a couple of turnovers and blocked two field goal attempts as well as got pressure on a field goal that went wide left with less than a minute to go that could have tied the game, thus giving the Irish their first victory of the 2022 season.
BRENTWOOD, TN
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
State
Georgia State
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Oakland, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
vucommodores.com

Bridge Season Tickets Sold Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced Friday that season tickets in the bridge area of Vanderbilt Stadium have sold out for 2022. The news comes after the seating area was included in renovations over the summer that have resulted in larger and wider chairs as well as revamped private concessions and bar areas.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football's first TD of the 2022 season

College football’s first TD has been scored in the 2022 season, and it comes to us via the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers!. The Hilltoppers are hosting FCS foe Austin Peay in the first kickoff of Week 0, and it only took until their second drive for them to find the end zone.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lipscomb Academy#Brentwood Academy#East Nashville#High School Football#Buccaneers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Espnu#Clemson#Tssaa#Lions#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
z975.com

Power Nationals at the Nashville Super Speedway

Register now for your chance to win two tickets to the Power Nationals at the Nashville Super Speedway! Enjoy both action packed days, Saturday, September 3rd & Sunday, September 4th!. Fun for the whole family!. Kids 12 and under free. Get up close with trucks from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy