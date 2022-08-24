ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic concerns lead to disapproval of 278-rooftop subdivision near Clarksville's Rudolphtown

By Jimmy Settle, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Rudolphtown subdivision residents have successfully thwarted the development of a 278-rooftop subdivision that had been proposed in their area, citing mostly concerns about traffic safety.

The majority of Regional Planning Commissioners said "no" Tuesday to preliminary plat approval for Red River Ridge after a motion for disapproval was made by Stacey Streetman.

The decision was based on a traffic engineering study.

It came after multiple delays and weeks of scrutiny from commissioners.

The subdivision had been proposed by applicants Jack Miller and Jack Rudolph on 148 acres north of Memorial Drive, south of the Red River, and east of, and next to Little Barn Drive and Woodmeadow Drive.

Ultimately, the voting body wasn't convinced that the traffic plan for Red River Ridge, with its motorist access points, was adequately thought out.

The traffic study potentially reduced access points at Stonemeadow Road and Warfield Boulevard to a safety failing grade, Streetman said.

Among those speaking against the subdivision preliminary plat during Tuesday's meeting were Jeff Bibb, representing the Rudolphtown Homeowner's Association Board of Directors, and Cal McKay, of Rudolphtown.

McKay is an engineer in Clarksville who frequently sits on the opposite side of such proposed growth and development — usually endorsing it.

Bibb and McKay said it wasn't the development, itself, that they opposed in this case, but the safety deficiencies they had identified from the traffic study for existing residents, particularly at key access points in and out of the proposed Red River Ridge.

The Regional Planning Commission has final authority on subdivision cases.

Reach Jimmy Settle at jimmysettle@theleafchronicle.com or 931-245-0247. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

Pat Bench
3d ago

funny how a project is rejected for traffic concerts in up scale area but approved in others where traffic concerts are ignore in others.

