Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
WITN
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
wcti12.com
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
WITN
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman...
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roanokebeacon.com
Man shot, injured on Jefferson St.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in the front of a Jefferson Street residence shortly before 11 p.m., Tuesday, August 16. The attack is the fifth violent incident reported since July 23 in Plymouth, resulting in three gunshot wounds and a stabbing victim. In the most recent gunfire...
wcti12.com
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect
ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
Suspects try to cut through safe during break-in, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police officers are looking for people who broke into a business and tried to cut through a safe with a power saw.
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
WITN
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are reacting to an early morning shooting in Greenville that called officers to an apartment complex. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0