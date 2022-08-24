Read full article on original website
Related
Teen training with twin sister for Army National Guard dies after collapsing during exercise
A 17-year-old girl training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died after collapsing during an exercise, according to local news outlets. The 1st Battalion 34th Infantry Regiment confirmed the death of PFC Alyssa Cahoon in a Facebook statement, saying she died Thursday "with her family by her bedside."
Behold Beowulf, The U.S. Army’s New Tracked Arctic Troop Carrier
BAE SystemsThe new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, or CATV, will be given to the 11th Airborne in Alaska first, replacing aging Cold War vehicles.
Business Insider
Cockpit video shows 2 US Navy F-14 Tomcats shooting down Libyan MiGs in a 1989 clash
One of the more constant sources of action for the US Navy in the 1980s was the Gulf of Sidra. On three occasions, "freedom of navigation" exercises turned into violent encounters, an operational risk that all such exercises have. The 1989 incident where two F-14 Tomcats from VF-32, based on...
Navy Times
Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets
The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killed in Operation Tidal Wave, Army Air Forces Sgt. Phillips accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips, 23, of Salt Lake City, Utah, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force may put Angry Kitten in planes for electronic warfare edge
WASHINGTON — A ferocious feline may help transform how the U.S. military approaches electronic warfare. The so-called Angry Kitten, a cluster of electronic components contained in a vaguely cat-shaped tube, has proved so successful as a training tool in simulating enemy EW actions that officials with Air Combat Command recommended at least four pods be reworked for use in actual combat, allowing fighter pilots to benefit in the real world.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
Army Guard soldiers gain invaluable experience at Northern Strike
Northern Strike is the largest U.S. Army National Guard-sponsored training exercise and included approximately 7,400 participants from 19 states and several coalition countries, including Canada, Latvia, and the U.K.
Comments / 0