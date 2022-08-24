ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets

The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
Air Force may put Angry Kitten in planes for electronic warfare edge

WASHINGTON — A ferocious feline may help transform how the U.S. military approaches electronic warfare. The so-called Angry Kitten, a cluster of electronic components contained in a vaguely cat-shaped tube, has proved so successful as a training tool in simulating enemy EW actions that officials with Air Combat Command recommended at least four pods be reworked for use in actual combat, allowing fighter pilots to benefit in the real world.
