Akira Koyama + KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS Redefine the Sakuragicho Residence Exterior
Sakuragicho Residence – The development endeavored to re-define exterior wall tiling and balcony construction distinctive to, yet typical of, large apartment blocks. Instead of applying exterior tiling that would carry a weathering risk of shedding and falling below, an additional 15mm thickness for a grooved pattern yields a brickwork expression inheriting the classical Yokohama context. The woodgrain-like paintwork of the balcony interiors provides space with warmth.
Fyrgani // AKA – Apostolou Colakis Architects
This small holiday home, ‘Fyrgani’, is placed within the landscape of Sifnos Island, surrounded by configurations of dry stone walls (‘xerolithiés’) and the outlines of abandoned rural buildings (‘themoniés’) with their threshing floors (‘alónia’). The building rests softly on...
Confidential Financial Services Client Office Relocation // HED
When this confidential financial services client was relocating their downtown Los Angeles office to better accommodate their current and future workflow, they selected HED to assist them in selecting the perfect location and designing it to fit their culture. To design the perfect new space HED took into consideration the...
