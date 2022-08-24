ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three bold predictions for Grambling football coach Hue Jackson, Tigers in 2022

By Jimmy Watson, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago

The Grambling State football program heads into a new era with Hue Jackson calling the shots for the black and gold.

Jackson brings in a new attitude and a new approach than predecessor Broderick Fobbs. How that will play out for the Tigers should make for an interesting season.

Based on results from Jackson’s past and from the early camp releases, here are three bold predictions how the 2022 campaign will play out.

Quarterbacks will have a short hook this season

Jackson makes no bones about it, he was brought to Grambling to win. He has made it known that he means business by bringing in five new quarterbacks to run his system and compete for the starting position.

The transfers include Kajiya Hollawayne (UCLA), Chance Amie (Syracuse), Amani Gilmore (North Texas), Julian Calvez and Quaterius Hawkins (Jones College). Look for Jackson to name a starter soon to give the No.1 choice enough repetitions with the first team. Jackson could play multiple quarterbacks given the closeness of the race in camp.

EDDIE ROBINSON: Here's what it was like to meet the country's greatest coach

PRACTICES CLOSED: GSU closes practices to media and fans

NEW COACH: Grambling hires a new volleyball coach

Jackson has the NFL coaching pedigree and looks to show he can be a winning football coach, something his record does not indicate at the NFL level.

In his lone season with the Los Angeles Raiders, Jackson’s record was 8-8 in 2011. He spent last season as an offensive coordinator with Tennessee State on Eddie George’s staff. Wherever Jackson has coached his teams have been ranked at the top of the league in offense and in scoring.

Jackson addressed the quarterback battle at SWAC Media Day by saying: “Whoever is under center for the first snap of the season will be the guy that gives us the best chance to win.”

Grambling will be road warriors to start the season

The schedule-makers did the Grambling no favors. The key to the season will be the first game when they face Arkansas State.

Grambling plays on the road their first four out of five games before returning home for three home games. This team will be young and will have to stand up out the offensive side of the ball. The offense will have to score points and give the defense a breather, something they could not do enough of last year.

On the road they have a secret weapon in the leg of punter/field goal kicker Garrett Urban who made all-conference last season. The special teams look good and has speed in Ryan Peppins, who has had a good camp and has given them a punt return and kickoff threat to score when he touches the ball.

Defense must shelter the way until the offense catches up

For Grambling, their season will come down to how their defense plays.

The defense must keep them in the game until the offense catches on to Jackson’s system. The defensive line is where the Tigers figure to make their money. It starts with Sundiata Anderson, who has been named to Reece’s Senior Bowl watch list. Grambling hopes he can be mentioned among FAMU defensive lineman Isaiah Land.

The junior can occupy two offensive linemen while freeing up another defender to get to the quarterback. Linebackers Joshua Reed and Bryan Powell play with an edge and fly around the ball. The secondary will be solid and the defensive backs will be coached by former NFL players Saeed Lee and Tim McTyer.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

JT Keith contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Three bold predictions for Grambling football coach Hue Jackson, Tigers in 2022

Comments / 0

