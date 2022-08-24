Read full article on original website
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County
Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one. Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest. Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been found not guilty of the charges. Previewing...
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged, months after he allegedly assaulted multiple people while on duty. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause. Updated: 7 hours ago. Once...
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say. Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County. Several bus routes have been cut just days before school starts back in Iredell County. Previewing CMS safety measures ahead of new school year. Updated: 5 hours...
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage
Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Free Narcan vending machines added to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Narcan vending machines are now available at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, citing CDC overdose data, applied for a grant. The Forsyth Regional Opioid and […]
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
