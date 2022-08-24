ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County

Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one. Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest. Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been found not guilty of the charges. Previewing...
Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged, months after he allegedly assaulted multiple people while on duty. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say. Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County. Several bus routes have been cut just days before school starts back in Iredell County. Previewing CMS safety measures ahead of new school year. Updated: 5 hours...
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
