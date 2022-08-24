ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gulf Coast spoils Lemon Bay's home opener

By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD – The excitement for Lemon Bay High volleyball’s home season opener provided the Mantas with plenty of energy, but that didn’t translate into results Tuesday night against Gulf Coast.

The Sharks defeated the Mantas in four sets, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 25-9.

The Manta Rays started slow in the first set, falling behind 14-6. With the help of three kills by Lemon Bay’s Presley Engelauf, the Manta Rays fought back to tie the score, 20-20, but the Sharks pulled away.

This was a change from last season, when the Manta Rays did not lose a set in their first five matches of the season. Although Lemon Bay was down after the first set, coach Patrick Auer knew exactly what to say to his team.

“We told them the first set was little dings, little soft,” Auer said. “Everything was soft, we cannot do that against teams like this. Here, we have to hit hard.”

In the second set, the Manta Rays came out hot. A Tori Medich kill gave the Mantas a 17-11 lead that they maintained the rest of the way.

“When we were hitting hard, they were off balance, and we put them on the defensive side,” Auer said. “We told them we had to hit hard.”

With the match tied 1-1, it seemed as if the Mantas had momentum, but it didn’t take long for the Sharks to take the wind out of their sails.

In the third and fourth set, the Sharks overpowered the Manta Rays early, and once they gained the lead, they did not give it up. With kills and long rallies, the Manta Rays could not capitalize on the Sharks mistakes.

“(Gulf Coast’s) lefty, right side (Aisha Keric) she was powerful. She was hitting over our blocks, she was hitting everything,” Auer said. “They had great passes. They had our setters moving around like crazy. It’s really hard for setters to make a good set we can hit if they are running all over the court trying to get something.”

With a winning start to the season denied, the Mantas will now turn the page as they prepare for the rest of the season.

“We have to serve hard.” Auer said. “We have to play hard. This was a really good team (Gulf Coast) they are a 7A team, we are a 4A team. We got to keep pushing away.”

Mantas golf wins

The Lemon Bay girls and boys golf teams each rolled to victory in their respective golf matches on Tuesday.

The Manta girls topped Venice 178-198 behind medalist Sophia Stiwich’s 36 at Lemon Bay Golf Club’s par-35 front nine. Rachel Gillis carded a 44, while Haley Hall (48) and Madison Hanson (50) rounded out the scoring.

Venice was paced by Hayli Snaer and Jenna Stylos, who each finished with a 10-over 45.

On the boys’ side DeSoto County’s Marquez Angeles and Lemon Bay’s Torey Miccio matched each other stroke for stroke to card 38s, but Lemon Bay prevailed 160-178.

Behind the medalist duo, Lemon Bay had the next three best scores, thanks to Connor Murphy (40), Chris Hallman (41) and Nate Fogarty (41).

The remainder of DeSoto County’s scoring came from Jonathan Maldonado (46), Austin Henning (46) and Porter Nedley (48).

