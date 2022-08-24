ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens incumbents win three city council races, ballot item approved

By C. Isaiah Smalls II
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Three incumbents on the Miami Gardens City Council won their races on Tuesday, while a ballot item that would allow changes in the residential boundaries passed.

All three incumbents — Vice Mayor Reggie Leon (Seat 2), Councilwoman Katrina Wilson (Seat 4) and Councilman Robert Stephens III (at-large Seat 6) — emerged victorious in their respective races. Voters also overwhelmingly approved the referendum that will permit alterations to the district borders in order to even out the number of residents in each area.

“That means they trust the decisions that we’re making,” Leon said in an interview with the Miami Herald about the incumbent sweep. “They trust us and we’ll continue to push forward.”

For Seat 2, which encompasses the northeast section of Miami Gardens, Leon bested challengers Raymond Carvil, a former Miami police officer, and former Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Lisa Davis. Having served on the council since 2018, Leon said he had faith that his constituents would reelect him.

“They understood the work that we had done for them and continue to do for them,” Leon said.

Wilson’s win in the race for Seat 4, which represents the southwest corner of Miami Gardens, came over Mykita Cherry-Prime, a Miami-Dade Public Schools educator, and Wiren “Chuck” Norris, a commander in the North Miami Beach Police Department. A city council member since 2018, Wilson called her reelection a “humbling” experience.

“Being an elected official is a tough balancing act but when the people give you a stamp like they gave me this time, it let me know that I’m moving in the right direction,” Wilson said.

In a hotly contested race for Seat 6, the only at-large seat up for grabs, Stephens edged out former Miami Gardens City Councilman André Williams. Stephens, who was appointed to the seat in 2020, was ecstatic after winning his first election.

“It’s amazing,” Stephens said. “It feels so good to have ran an at-large race, which is literally the entire city of Miami Gardens, and win.”

The reelection of all three incumbents presents an opportunity for stability in the council for Miami Gardens, Florida’s largest primarily Black city. A little over a year ago, Leon, Wilson and Stephens were in danger of having their elections overturned due to their support of a controversial Formula One race. Residents did not have enough signatures to move forward with the removal process, however. Any lingering discontent was squashed with each of the incumbents’ reelection, according to Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

“It turns out that the people supported [Formula One] and we’re moving forward,” Harris said.

“Sometimes the future in the present moment can be fearful but we had to take them into the future,” Wilson added. Their reelection proves residents “trust us a little more. They’re looking at us and they’re saying ‘OK we’ve gotten to know them. They haven’t lied to us, they’ve told us things that made us uncomfortable, made them uncomfortable but we trust what they say.’”

The issues that they want to keep working on included seeking to continue making Miami Gardens attractive to young people, working with the city’s small businesses and balancing the city’s growing tourist appeal with residents’ longing for it to stay a bedroom community.

“The work that we’ve set out to do for the city, this kind of signifies that we’ll have that opportunity to continue to work,” Harris said.

Results

Source: Miami-Dade County

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdcthereporter.com

MDC Trustee Wins Seat On Miami-Dade County School Board

Roberto Alonso, who has served on the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees for the past two years, was elected as the new Miami-Dade County School Board representative for District 4 on Aug. 23. Alonso, who ran on a platform centered on conservative values, will help decide the county’s school...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Miami Gardens, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Incumbents#Politics Local#Election Local#Councilwoman
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who are DeSantis’ new Broward School Board appointments? 4 Republicans, 2 with insider School Board experience.

In remaking the Broward School Board on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to four Republicans — two of whom have School Board experience and the kind of insider knowledge that could help them effect change in the problem-plagued School District. The Republican governor has now appointed five of the nine School Board members in the overwhelmingly Democratic county. “They’re all excellent picks,” ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.

Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy