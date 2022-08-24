ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney routs progressive challenger in heated New York primary

By Anna Gronewold
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vU4Bg_0hSmBTmO00

ALBANY, N.Y. — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney prevailed Tuesday in the primary for the newly drawn 17th congressional district in New York, despite a spirited challenge from the party’s progressive wing and disapproval from a host of his peers.

His victory over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the Hudson Valley district, called less than an hour after polls closed, was a blow to the left, which has criticized Maloney’s actions as Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair while the party prepares for a bitter fight for control of the House this fall.

His win is also a flex of strength for the establishment wing of the party that lined up to back him. He had a 67 percent to 33 percent lead with 87 percent of precincts reporting.

“Tonight, mainstream won,” he said in a victory speech from his Peekskill watch party. “Common sense won. Democrats want candidates who get results and bring home the win.”

Maloney will now face state Assemblymember Mike Lawler, who easily won the Republican primary, in a Democratic leaning district that is set to be a tight race this November.

Maloney’s local connections, name recognition and fundraising preserved his lead for much of the race, but his campaign was precarious from the outset amid the interparty tension.

After New York’s maps were thrown out by a judge and redrawn by an independent outsider, Maloney angered a good chunk of his peers by announcing he was running in the new district he lives in despite it heavily overlapping with the district won by party-backed Rep. Mondaire Jones in 2020.

That led Jones to run in New York City. It also prompted the challenge from Biaggi, who was previously focused on running in a Long Island-area district. She quickly drew the backing of the left’s superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Working Families Party and a slew of progressive organizations.

National complaints against Maloney were fueled, in part, by the DCCC’s decision elevate far-right Republican candidates in primaries, a political strategy some saw as cynical and dangerous. But he nevertheless earned support from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton and The New York Times editorial board. He used his resources to rally local connections and attack Biaggi as out of touch with the swing district that he’s represented a portion of during his long tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYH8g_0hSmBTmO00
New York 17th Congressional District Democratic primary candidate state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, center, lost her bid to beat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. | Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

Biaggi, who won her state Senate seat by topping longtime Bronx incumbent Jeff Klein in 2018, has never represented any portion of the district. Her grassroots campaign efforts were offset by criticism from her former staff that an oppressive management style runs contrary to the values she touts publicly.

More recently, she raised eyebrows by suggesting that elected officials “past childbearing age” can’t be trusted to fight hard for reproductive rights.

Maloney, in a statement Tuesday, thanked Biaggi for “running a good race.”

“This primary made us stronger and together we will keep fighting for a better future for our country, starting with holding this seat and holding the House,” he said. “Now is the time to come together and ensure the Hudson Valley resoundly rejects the radical, anti-choice, pro-gun policies of MAGA Republican Mike Lawler.”

Lawler, in a statement, painted Maloney as a wealthy member of the Washington establishment and tied him and his congressional colleagues to high inflation, crime and tax rates.

“I congratulate Congressman Maloney on his primary victory, but will work day and night to defeat him on Tuesday, November 8,” Lawler said in a statement. “My neighbors literally can’t afford another two years of him in Congress.”

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsYM0_0hSmBTmO00

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Long Island#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#House#Democrats
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
15K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy