In March of this year I wrote about a lawsuit to force the city of Chicago to retrofit its intersections with audible pedestrian signals, devices that constantly emit a “tock” sound to alert people with visual impairments of their locations. When a person pushes a button on the gadget, they’re provided with a recorded message or other auditory and tactile cues that tell them whether or not they have a walk signal. Chicago is way behind peer cities in this department.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO