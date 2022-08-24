ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

De Young museum's 'Ramses the Great' exhibit opens featuring Egyptian treasures

By Wilson Walker
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ww6eK_0hSmA37m00

'Ramses the Great' exhibit featuring Egyptian treasures opens at de Young 02:27

SAN FRANCISCO – With 181 pieces from ancient Egypt, the "Ramses the Great" exhibit has opened at San Francisco's de Young museum.

It's considered one of the greatest collections to ever come to the United States, but one of the biggest attractions at the museum Wednesday was the man who put it all together.

"You know, anything about ancient Egypt captures the hearts of people," explained Dr. Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former Minister of Antiquities. "If you ask a child the age of eight, you tell them 'Egypt,' they will say 'pyramids, the Sphinx, Tutankhamen, Ramses the 2nd, and mummies.'"

With that signature enthusiasm, Dr. Hawass walked through an exhibit that truly delivers the gold of the pharaohs.

Opening day at the "Ramses the Great" Egypt exhibit at the de Young museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, August 23, 2022. CBS

"It shows his power," Hawass told KPIX 5 of the pieces. "That he could really explore the gold mines in Nubia, granite in Aswan, and alabaster in Middle Egypt."

For all of the incredible things to see here, it was hard to match the attention paid to the exhibit's curator.

"Oh, it was cool," said Adrian, a visitor who recognized the famed Egyptologist. "I was quite star struck, actually."

People stopped in their tracks for pictures. After decades on television, Hawass is, in the words of one visitor, the face of Egyptian archeology.

"I really think all of this came because of the passion that I had in the beginning of my career," Hawass said. "That passion gave me the idea that I talk about archaeology as if I'm talking about my lover."

Along with the Ramses tour, Hawass is also focusing that passion toward a push to bring some artifacts, like the Rosetta Stone, back home to Egypt.

"How the Rosetta Stone can be in the British Museum?" Hawass scoffed. "Now it's time that the monuments of Africa have to go back to the Africans."

Not just a showman and a promoter, Hawass said he considers himself a defender of antiquity. A job he clearly still relishes.

"If anyone attacks," Hawass laughed, "Or talks about how aliens built the pyramids, things like that, I'm the one who stands up and says 'No! This is not true.'"

The exhibit is already drawing crowds, with lines on a Tuesday, "Ramses the Great" runs through February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Robb Report

This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plan for a sand quarry on sacred Native American land sparks culture clash

GILROY (KPIX) -- The battle is heating up over a controversial plan to locate a sand quarry on sacred Native American tribal land in Santa Clara County.All sides will get a chance to speak out on Thursday. It's shaping up as a clash between cultures that spans hundreds, if not thousands of years.Some hills, just off Highway  101 south of Gilroy, contain a large deposit of high-quality sand from a prehistoric lakebed. A company called Sargent Ranch bought the land to extract the material for construction projects in the South Bay. "A unique sand source to supply a critical...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#De Young Museum
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion in Bay Area Unveils $20 Million Renovation

The Hayes Mansion San Jose, a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The design was led by ForrestPerkins, a premier hospitality design group with extensive Hilton and historic hotel experience. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
msn.com

Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites

A proposed sand and gravel mine at Sargent Ranch, a sprawling 6,200-acre plot of land in Santa Clara County, is causing a firestorm in the South Bay after the release of the project’s draft Environmental Impact Report revealed it could significantly damage sacred Native American burial sites and historic artifacts. In a contentious public meeting on Aug. 25, nearly 100 people protested the mine — which would extract mineral for 30 years on a 300-acre site — saying it would “erase” and “destroy” indigenous history.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Secret SF

10 Delectable Places To Eat And Drink Near SF’s Union Square

Union Square is packed with overpriced and underwhelming restaurants, but here are a few spots that we think are worth a visit. The neighborhood has a reputation for luxury hotels, cable cars, and wide-eyed tourists, but it’s also a fun place to enjoy the bustle of San Francisco. Here are a few places to grab a delicious meal or refreshing drink downtown. There is no shortage of wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza in SF, but Del Popolo is among the very best in the city. It’s not just about the pizza, the restaurant also features seasonally changing such as savory zucchini fritters, and a refreshing watermelon and pluot salad. You’ll also find a curated wine list with an exciting selection of orange wines alongside the classics. Location: 855 Bush Street Step back into post-prohibition 1930s SF where white-coated bartenders deftly serve vintage cocktails like the Jack Rose and Martinez. The bar was built in the streamline moderne style and they nail the era-specific details from barware to the vintage Victrola turntable. It’s an intimate bar, with no food but an impressive drinks menu that reads like a cocktail history book. Stookey’s is like nowhere else in SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco

The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County bans sale of non-native milkweed that endangers butterflies

SAN RAFAEL (CB SF/BCN) – This week agriculture officials in Marin County banned the sale of non-native tropical milkweed because of its danger to the local Monarch butterfly population.An Aug. 24 memo from the agriculture county commission to nurseries in the county followed a state ruling that designated tropical milkweed as a "B-rated weed," which are considered pests that do not meet state cleanliness standards, according to a news release from the commission. Tropical milkweed can harm Monarch butterflies, which are endangered, by confusing them during migration season. Rather than dying back in the winter like native milkweed, tropical milkweed remains bright, which can confuse Monarchs. The tropical variety also produces a parasitic spore that can be harmful to Monarch caterpillars. Marin County Agriculture Commissioner Stefan Parnay directed all plant retailers to remove and destroy the tropical milkweed they currently have in stock. County residents who have planted tropical milkweed in their gardens and yards do not need to remove it, according to the new guidance, but are advised to prune the flowers back in the fall to a height of six inches. 
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy