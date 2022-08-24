ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Charlie Crist makes it official, announces Karla Hernandez as running mate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s next gubernatorial election. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Elizabeth Fetterhoff
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE

