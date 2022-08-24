SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed. On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.

