The world suxs
3d ago
Too many entitled people. You grab at me your shot period. Have camaras on my front and back of car too, and not factory. Record minute car starts.
2
foxsanantonio.com
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
KSAT 12
South side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home. SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said a man was outside...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Man pulls gun on woman in road rage incident on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect. According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in suspected road rage shooting death thanks to video, Crime Stoppers tip
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29. According to the arrest...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues about man shot, killed while sitting in his parked car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed. On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.
msn.com
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of armed teen near Edison High campus
SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year just a few days old, a potential threat at one local school has already been stopped. Authorities say someone used the San Antonio ISD anonymous tip-reporting system to warn district police about a disturbing social media post that turned out to be true at Edison High School on Santa Monica Street Tuesday.
foxsanantonio.com
Two brothers shoot each other following an argument, one ends up dead
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two brothers leads to them shooting each other, one is dead. According to officers, the shooting happened outside around 7 p.m. on Twining Drive in the Southwest part of town. There were no witnesses who saw the shooting, only neighbors who heard gunshots,...
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
KSAT 12
Man gets 2 life sentences for firing 25 rounds at state troopers with AR-15 rifle
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday sentenced a San Antonio man to a pair of life in prison terms for firing 25 rounds from a AR-15 rifle at state troopers during a pursuit. A jury in June found Martin Mercado, 33, guilty on two charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one charge of evading detention with a vehicle.
Comments / 10