Democratic lawmakers call for stabilizing Montana State Hospital with federal accreditation

Fairfield Sun Times
Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals
The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
Regulation of facial recognition technology continues to stall during the interim
Facial recognition illustration (Image via Pixabay | Public domain). Montana lawmakers are still not on the same page about how to regulate rapidly emerging facial recognition technology in the state as the 2023 legislative session approaches. Some support a full moratorium on the technology, and others are looking to take...
Gov. Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour to Madison and Gallatin counties
HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour to Madison and Gallatin counties on Thursday. The day started early in the morning as the governor traveled to Twin Bridges to greet students and teachers back inside the classroom for their second day of school. Students at the...
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Gov. Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour across Southwest Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, and Silver Bow counties on Wednesday. First, Gov. Gianforte presented the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation to Jay Wood of Deer Lodge. The award recognizes an outstanding Montana veterans who selflessly served our country and...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana job growth continues setting records
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month. According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
Frmr. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke found to have given misleading statements to OIG investigators
HELENA, Mont. - Former Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, has been found to have made misleading statements to Office of Inspector General investigators regarding an investigation into the opening of a casino. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) outlined actions taken by casino lobbyists, representatives and others to persuade...
Montana Jewish Project successfully purchases former Helena synagogue
The site of the former Temple Emanu-el in Helena. (Photo by Evan Jones | Via Temple Emanu-el) The Montana Jewish Project has simultaneously shattered history and made history as it announced it had reached its goal of purchasing the building that served as the Helena community’s synagogue until 1935.
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns
BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires
Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
