Jackson County, MI

jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, August 25, 2022

Jackson Friendly Home’s Drinks with Friends. 5 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy award winning smoked barbecued meats and sides at West Texas Barbecue Co. Presented by West Texas and the Walton Insurance Group. Donations benefit Jackson Friendly Home. 2190 Brooklyn Road, Jackson. Ella’s Patio Party. 5 PM to 7...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Friday, August 26, 2022

Friday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Bart’s guests: Julie Weisbrod, Active Aging Program Coordinator, City of Jackson Parks & Recreation Department. Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks and Trails. A Visit with Experience Jackson: The Civil War Muster. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from August 25.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28, 2022

JTV Sports High School Football. This weekend JTV Sports begins our 23rd season of High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend premieres today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. Saturday. 1 PM Columbia Central vs Napoleon. 4 PM St. Johns vs Western. 7 PM Hudson vs Hanover-Horton. 10...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22

Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting. 3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 26, 2022

Kuenner Invitational at Addison: Napoleon High School finished fifth (127), Grass Lake was seventh (170), Columbia Central placed right behind the Warriors (171), and Jackson Prep & Early College took 10th place (246). Kyler Pequet of Napoleon placed sixth (18:10), Diego BoCole of JPEC was ninth (18:38), Jack Gorton of CCHS finished 21st (20:03), and Alex Holda of Grass Lake placed 24th (20:16).
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
HILLSDALE, MI
jtv.tv

Lyle Torrant Center Pool Officially Opens 8-23-22 | Photo Gallery

(August 23, 2022 7:28 PM) After more than a year of renovations and upgrades, the Jackson County ISD today celebrated the official opening of the swimming pool at the Lyle Torrant Center. This resource is essential in the therapeutic needs and mobility goals of Lyle Torrant’s special education students. Major...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

