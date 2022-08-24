Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, August 25, 2022
Jackson Friendly Home’s Drinks with Friends. 5 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy award winning smoked barbecued meats and sides at West Texas Barbecue Co. Presented by West Texas and the Walton Insurance Group. Donations benefit Jackson Friendly Home. 2190 Brooklyn Road, Jackson. Ella’s Patio Party. 5 PM to 7...
jtv.tv
Friday, August 26, 2022
Friday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Bart’s guests: Julie Weisbrod, Active Aging Program Coordinator, City of Jackson Parks & Recreation Department. Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks and Trails. A Visit with Experience Jackson: The Civil War Muster. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from August 25.
jtv.tv
Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. This weekend JTV Sports begins our 23rd season of High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend premieres today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. Saturday. 1 PM Columbia Central vs Napoleon. 4 PM St. Johns vs Western. 7 PM Hudson vs Hanover-Horton. 10...
jtv.tv
Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
WILX-TV
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
WILX-TV
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22
Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting. 3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 26, 2022
Kuenner Invitational at Addison: Napoleon High School finished fifth (127), Grass Lake was seventh (170), Columbia Central placed right behind the Warriors (171), and Jackson Prep & Early College took 10th place (246). Kyler Pequet of Napoleon placed sixth (18:10), Diego BoCole of JPEC was ninth (18:38), Jack Gorton of CCHS finished 21st (20:03), and Alex Holda of Grass Lake placed 24th (20:16).
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
DeWitt woman grows 13-foot sunflower
Denise Kelley, of DeWitt, has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange
Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
Students and staff at Galewood Elementary evacuated due to possible gas leak
This is only the third day of school for students and staff at Galewood Elementary School, and it was anything but boring.
jtv.tv
Lyle Torrant Center Pool Officially Opens 8-23-22 | Photo Gallery
(August 23, 2022 7:28 PM) After more than a year of renovations and upgrades, the Jackson County ISD today celebrated the official opening of the swimming pool at the Lyle Torrant Center. This resource is essential in the therapeutic needs and mobility goals of Lyle Torrant’s special education students. Major...
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
