heraldcourier.com
ARP funds used for water, sewer utility improvements in Tazewell
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced this week that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the Tazewell County Virginia Board of Supervisors, for construction of a new water line and sewage lift station needed to support economic development in a region impacted by the declining use of coal.
heraldcourier.com
Proposed committee would facilitate development along 394 corridor
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Plans are in the works to form a committee to plan for future development along part of the 394 corridor in Bristol, Tennessee. Developers eyeing potential projects along the section of S.R. 394 from U.S. 421 to Highway 11-E have been hindered, given its controlled access designation, which has led to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) denying new connections.
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Buchanan residents tell Kaine, Griffith how the flood has affected their lives
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) met in the parking lot of Twin Valley High School on Friday before visiting the homes of families affected by the floods in Buchanan County talking about common ground and getting local residents the help they need from Washington.
heraldcourier.com
Spradlin resigns as city's CFO
BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week. Spradlin has served as the city ‘s CFO since 2018 and was considered one of the architects of Bristol’s financial rebirth since a 2017 Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts study identified Bristol as the state’s most financially distressed locality.
heraldcourier.com
Paymerang to add 50 new jobs in Wise County
Paymerang, a Virginia-based business to business payment and invoice automation company plans to add 50 employees at its new location in Wise County. The company announced the expansion Thursday during a media event. Paymerang recently expanded its Chesterfield County location and initially plans to hire up to 50 employees in Big Stone Gap’s downtown co-working space, according to a written statement. The employees will engage in software development and payment operations for Paymerang’s nationwide client base.
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon woman is fairest of Virginia's fairs
ABINGDON, Va. --- Deborah “Deb” Icenhour is the happiest when she is learning. Describing herself as a life-long learner, the Abingdon woman has accomplished more than most of us even dare to dream about. She’s worked as an interior designer, a 4-H extension agent, an educator on secondary...
heraldcourier.com
City asks for bids from landfills willing to take its garbage
BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia is accepting sealed bids for a landfill to accept city trash and a method to transport it with just over two weeks before it plans to stop accepting trash at its landfill. On Aug. 17 the city issued a request for...
heraldcourier.com
Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week
Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
heraldcourier.com
Ballad Health executives selected for leadership roles
Ballad Health recently promoted five employees to leadership roles have been selected for leadership roles. Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national health care post.
heraldcourier.com
Developers look to reshape Shelby Street project
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Developers of a proposed mixed-use development in downtown Bristol may need to call an audible soon due to a recent surge in the costs of building materials. During Tuesday’s City Council work session, JJ Gillenwater and Blair Jones, project developers of 714 Shelby St., gauged council’s...
heraldcourier.com
Trail center celebrates community of hikers
DAMASCUS, Va. – After 15 years, the Damascus Trail Center has finally opened its doors to all trail hikers, bird watchers, nature enthusiasts, and tourists. In her opening remarks during the Damascus Trail Center opening ceremony on Friday, Sandra Marra, the president and CEO of the Appalachian Nature Conservancy, explained the Damascus Trail Center will serve as a hub for conservation and education.
heraldcourier.com
North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work
North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing. The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane. Chatham...
heraldcourier.com
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $224,900
ESCAPE to your own, personal piece of private acreage in the county with a gorgeous, pastoral view and room to roam! This 2018 modular home is SPACIOUS and comfortable, and boasts direct access to the up-and-coming Mendota Trail! Inside, you'll find a well-appointed kitchen and MASSIVE center island, two living room/ den spaces, 4 bedrooms (septic percs for 3 bedroom), and not a neighbor in sight from every window!! This attractive floor plan keeps the main bedroom and en suite at one end of the home (along with mud room, pantry, and laundry) while the 3 remaining bedrooms are at the opposite end. If one-level living is your goal, the deck steps are the only steps you'll need to traverse, and main bedroom en suite has a step-in shower for convenience. Enjoy the covered front porch or the expansive rear deck for entertaining, and if colder weather pushes you inside--- toast your buns by the fireplace and get cozy! This property boasts over 5 acres of usable space--- currently with several ''residents'' of the goat variety, and friendly cows next door. The detached post-steel building is sizable at 30 x 50ft with two 10x10 sliding doors--- the perfect place for storage of tools, mowers, ATVs, workshop space, etc. If you're seeking a spot to garden, there are several spaces here that are IDEAL and a small barn at the lower end of the yard that has served well as a chicken coop. Don't miss your oppotunity on this one--- it is a MUST SEE! Schedule your appointment today!
heraldcourier.com
Bristol businesses win tourism awards
Area businesses, organizations and individuals were honored recently during the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards at the Third Annual Celebrate Tourism Summit in Wytheville, Virginia. Discover Bristol received awards in the categories of: Best Long Video, Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign, Best Rack Card or Brochure and Best COVID-19 Recovery...
heraldcourier.com
'We're finally here' - Girls, Inc. breaks ground on new facility
BRISTOL, Va. – Dirt was flying Wednesday along Clinton Avenue as more than a dozen children – participants at Girls, Inc. and Children, Inc., of Bristol – donned plastic hardhats and used plastic shovels to ceremonially break ground for a new $1.8 million gym and community center.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam
It’s the start of the cross country season in the region. Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East. “This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph.
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
For the drive home in Bristol: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High
Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night. Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks...
heraldcourier.com
Daniel Boone blanks West Ridge, 33-0
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — West Ridge saw it snowball out of control Friday night, committing three turnovers and making life easy for Daniel Boone, a well-honed group which took advantage and rolled to a 33-0 non-conference football win at a jammed Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the...
