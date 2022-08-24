ESCAPE to your own, personal piece of private acreage in the county with a gorgeous, pastoral view and room to roam! This 2018 modular home is SPACIOUS and comfortable, and boasts direct access to the up-and-coming Mendota Trail! Inside, you'll find a well-appointed kitchen and MASSIVE center island, two living room/ den spaces, 4 bedrooms (septic percs for 3 bedroom), and not a neighbor in sight from every window!! This attractive floor plan keeps the main bedroom and en suite at one end of the home (along with mud room, pantry, and laundry) while the 3 remaining bedrooms are at the opposite end. If one-level living is your goal, the deck steps are the only steps you'll need to traverse, and main bedroom en suite has a step-in shower for convenience. Enjoy the covered front porch or the expansive rear deck for entertaining, and if colder weather pushes you inside--- toast your buns by the fireplace and get cozy! This property boasts over 5 acres of usable space--- currently with several ''residents'' of the goat variety, and friendly cows next door. The detached post-steel building is sizable at 30 x 50ft with two 10x10 sliding doors--- the perfect place for storage of tools, mowers, ATVs, workshop space, etc. If you're seeking a spot to garden, there are several spaces here that are IDEAL and a small barn at the lower end of the yard that has served well as a chicken coop. Don't miss your oppotunity on this one--- it is a MUST SEE! Schedule your appointment today!

BRISTOL, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO