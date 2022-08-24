Read full article on original website
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”
Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.
Pros react after Demetrious Johnson KO’s Adriano Moraes to reclaim ONE Championship flyweight title
Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO’s Adriano Moraes (Video)
Demetrious Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes this evening in Singapore. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) had previously met in 2021, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ by way of a flying knee. Along with handing Johnson his first career KO loss, Moraes took home the promotions flyweight title which was once again on the line this evening.
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”
Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.
Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot: “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also”
Leon Edwards’s coach Dave Lovell doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is anywhere near a title shot. Edwards and Masvidal of course have a history due to the three-piece and a soda incident, and from previously being booked to fight at UFC 269 before ‘Gamebred’ was forced out with an injury. With that, after Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the UFC’s new welterweight champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting to make the fight finally happen, despite being on a three-fight losing skid.
Merab Dvalishvili responds to fans critical of his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “It’s his job to move and do something”
Merab Dvalishvili thinks Jose Aldo is also to blame for their UFC 278 fight not being fan-friendly. Dvalishvili won a lackluster decision over Aldo in Salt Lake City, Utah in a fight that was primarily Dvalishvili pushing Aldo up against the Octagon. It was a disappointing fight that even Dana White ripped Dvalishvili for his performance.
Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington could receive title shot upon return: “There’s not a lot of players left on the board”
Chael Sonnen believes that UFC welterweight Colby Covington could return for a chance at gold. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since UFC 272 in March. In that outing, Covington scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. In the weeks following the fight, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly attacked his friend-turned-foe in a Miami bar.
‘Anatomy of a Fighter’ video from UFC 278 shows backstage footage of Kamaru Usman immediately following his KO loss to Leon Edwards
Footage of Kamaru Usman’s reaction following UFC 278 has been released. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ faced Leon Edwards as the headliner in Salt Lake City last Saturday night. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC on Fox in December 2015. In that outing, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
Mike Perry tells Jake Paul, “I’m the real problem” in latest callout
Mike Perry has once again called out Jake Paul to box him. The YouTube star turned pugilist recently saw his fight against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fall through with both opponents withdrawing. ‘Platinum’ believes he is the perfect adversary for the 25-year-old social media icon. The UFC...
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
After returning to training, Darren Till provides timeline for his next Octagon appearance: “The comeback is on”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given fans an update on his long-awaited return. ‘The Gorilla’ was last seen in the octagon against Derek Brunson in September 2021. In that outing, the British star was submitted in round three. The defeat was also the second in a row for Till, as he had previously lost to Robert Whittaker.
Stephen Thompson eyes “fun fight” against Michel Pereira at UFC 281: “I think I could put him away”
Stephen Thompson has made it known he wants to fight a striker next. Thompson was linked to a fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov but told BJPENN.com on Thursday that he was not interested in that fight. ‘Wonderboy’ says he wants to fight a striker, so with that, he hopes he can face Michel Pereira his next time out.
KSI believes the sky is the limit ahead of his boxing return: “I could fight Conor McGregor”
YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI believes he could fight anyone, even Conor McGregor, in the future. ‘The Nightmare’ has been out of action since his rematch with Logan Paul in November 2019. In that outing, the British star scored a split-decision victory over ‘The Maverick’. Following the contest, the 29-year-old decided to take a hiatus from boxing.
KSI eyeing showdown with Tommy Fury ahead of boxing return: “I’m definitely down”
YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI believes he could share the ring with Tommy Fury soon. ‘The Nightmare’ is set to return to action this Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London. The 29-year-old will face not one, but two opponents tomorrow. The British star will open the event with a fight with a former football player, turned rapper, Swarmz.
