Law & Order: SVU fans will say goodbye to Det. Amanda Rollins this season. Kelli Giddish joined the show at the start of Season 13 in 2011 alongside Danny Pino. Pino left at the end of Season 16. They joined to fill the void left by the sudden departure of Chris Meloni, who now stars in Organized Crime. Giddish took to Instagram to confirm that her time on the show is coming to an end after initial reports began surfacing. "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," she began, captioning a photo of her character. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO