ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Calls out Creator for Objectifying Luke in Season 3 Episode

Star Scott Patterson is looking back on the most "disturbing" experience he ever had on the hit show's set. Patterson, who played Luke Danes, recalled in a new episode of the rewatch podcast I Am All In feeling uncomfortable with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino objectifying his character in the Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" In the episode, Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore and Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James have a discussion about Luke's butt.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Writer Teases 'Happy Ending' for Rollins and Carisi Amid Kelli Giddish Exit

Law & Order: SVU fans will say goodbye to Det. Amanda Rollins this season. Kelli Giddish joined the show at the start of Season 13 in 2011 alongside Danny Pino. Pino left at the end of Season 16. They joined to fill the void left by the sudden departure of Chris Meloni, who now stars in Organized Crime. Giddish took to Instagram to confirm that her time on the show is coming to an end after initial reports began surfacing. "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," she began, captioning a photo of her character. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ariel Winter's Career Stumbles After Setback

Ariel Winter's television follow-up to Modern Family has been officially canceled at NBC. After a production full of shifts, including Demi Lovato's exit from the series lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. The show followed members of a food-issues group...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Monaghan
Person
Joe Mantegna
Person
Paget Brewster
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Jayne Atkinson
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Daniel Henney
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Frankie Muniz
Person
Mark Hamill
Popculture

TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name

Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence Over Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out following Wednesday's news that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce last week. Amid rumors that Flavin opted to file for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" after 25 years of marriage over a disagreement about Stallone's Rottweiler, Dwight, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ that they simply "went in different directions."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Will Be at Her Vegas Residency 'Every Single Night'

Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency is coming up in September, and the singer's husband Brendan McLoughlin has revealed that he will be there "every single night" that she performs. ET Canada spoke with the couple about the upcoming run of concerts, and asked McLoughlin if he would be "side stage" for the shows. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," he replied.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cbs#Paramount
Popculture

'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Confirms Kevin Hart Responsibility in Mark Wahlberg's Stripping Down for Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Me Time is a brand new Netflix buddy-comedy from writer/director John Hamburg, which stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as two longtime friends who've drifted apart over the year. After he finds himself with some "me time" Hart's Sonny Fisher decides to join his old pal Huck Dembo's (Wahlberg) epic birthday party week, which kicks off with the bare-bottomed actor going "full Wahlberg" for a skinny dipping scene. PopCulture.com caught up with Hamburg ahead of the film's release, and he revealed that Hart is actually a big part of why viewers are re-introduced to Huck in his literal birthday suit.
MOVIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Author Has More 'Creative Influence' Than on 'Game of Thrones,' But Not 'Creative Control'

Author George R.R. Martin had some interesting commentary on his own creative involvement in House of the Dragon in a new interview this week. Martin was a guest on The History of Westeros podcast where he was asked about his creative input on this new show compared to his input on Game of Thrones. He said that he has more "influence" here, but still no "control."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Tells Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody

Christine Brown is revealing the final straw that ultimately led to her leaving husband Kody Brown after 26 years together. The Sister Wives star opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, which she announced in November 2021, sharing that Kody's refusal to accompany her and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey in September 2020 for the 19-year-old's major spinal surgery due to COVID-19 concerns was it for her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Farmhouse Fixer': Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin Dish on What Makes Their Partnership So Successful (Exclusive)

Jonathan Knight has gone from being part of one of the biggest and most recognizable people in music as a member of New Kids on the Block to being a staple at HGTV. The singer turned home renovation specialist is currently on his second season of the hit series Farmhouse Fixer. Knight works alongside designer Kristina Crestin where they renovate centuries-old New England properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm. It's something Knight says he grew up doing and never imagined would come full circle. His father worked in construction, and he often went to work with him as a child and hated it, but eventually found his own passion for it when the group first split in 1994. With his eye for building and Crestin's design aesthetic, they make the perfect pair. And Knight even credits Crestin for being the catalyst of why they have so many clients.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Pictionary' Game Show Comes to Life With 'The Talk' Co-Host for Fall Premiere

Pictionary, a syndicated game show based on the Mattel party game, just got a full-season order for fall 2022. The series will be hosted by The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell, who hosted last summer's four-week tryout. Pictionary will air on all Fox Television Stations, including New York's WNYW and Los Angeles' KTTV, and is set to debut on Sept. 12.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Subscribers Notice Glaring Blunder After Cartoon Network Show's Removal

While HBO Max has been removing content from its service lately, it has left behind some odds and ends that have fans surprised. The Cartoon Network series Victor and Valentino was removed from HBO Max on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Surprisingly, the user profile icons for the two titular characters are still available even at the time of this writing.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Police Called to TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Home for Welfare Check After She Shares Bizarre Videos

Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy