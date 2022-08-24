Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Calls out Creator for Objectifying Luke in Season 3 Episode
Star Scott Patterson is looking back on the most "disturbing" experience he ever had on the hit show's set. Patterson, who played Luke Danes, recalled in a new episode of the rewatch podcast I Am All In feeling uncomfortable with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino objectifying his character in the Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" In the episode, Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore and Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James have a discussion about Luke's butt.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Writer Teases 'Happy Ending' for Rollins and Carisi Amid Kelli Giddish Exit
Law & Order: SVU fans will say goodbye to Det. Amanda Rollins this season. Kelli Giddish joined the show at the start of Season 13 in 2011 alongside Danny Pino. Pino left at the end of Season 16. They joined to fill the void left by the sudden departure of Chris Meloni, who now stars in Organized Crime. Giddish took to Instagram to confirm that her time on the show is coming to an end after initial reports began surfacing. "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," she began, captioning a photo of her character. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
Popculture
Ariel Winter's Career Stumbles After Setback
Ariel Winter's television follow-up to Modern Family has been officially canceled at NBC. After a production full of shifts, including Demi Lovato's exit from the series lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. The show followed members of a food-issues group...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence Over Divorce From Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone is speaking out following Wednesday's news that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce last week. Amid rumors that Flavin opted to file for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" after 25 years of marriage over a disagreement about Stallone's Rottweiler, Dwight, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ that they simply "went in different directions."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Talks 'Cheating Ex' With Texts from Another Woman Amid Divorce
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke revealed in a new TikTok video this week that one of her exes cheated on her. The revelation comes amid her divorce from former Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, although he was not referenced in the dancer's post. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, less than three years after they married.
Popculture
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Will Be at Her Vegas Residency 'Every Single Night'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency is coming up in September, and the singer's husband Brendan McLoughlin has revealed that he will be there "every single night" that she performs. ET Canada spoke with the couple about the upcoming run of concerts, and asked McLoughlin if he would be "side stage" for the shows. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," he replied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Confirms Kevin Hart Responsibility in Mark Wahlberg's Stripping Down for Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)
Me Time is a brand new Netflix buddy-comedy from writer/director John Hamburg, which stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as two longtime friends who've drifted apart over the year. After he finds himself with some "me time" Hart's Sonny Fisher decides to join his old pal Huck Dembo's (Wahlberg) epic birthday party week, which kicks off with the bare-bottomed actor going "full Wahlberg" for a skinny dipping scene. PopCulture.com caught up with Hamburg ahead of the film's release, and he revealed that Hart is actually a big part of why viewers are re-introduced to Huck in his literal birthday suit.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Author Has More 'Creative Influence' Than on 'Game of Thrones,' But Not 'Creative Control'
Author George R.R. Martin had some interesting commentary on his own creative involvement in House of the Dragon in a new interview this week. Martin was a guest on The History of Westeros podcast where he was asked about his creative input on this new show compared to his input on Game of Thrones. He said that he has more "influence" here, but still no "control."
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Tells Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody
Christine Brown is revealing the final straw that ultimately led to her leaving husband Kody Brown after 26 years together. The Sister Wives star opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, which she announced in November 2021, sharing that Kody's refusal to accompany her and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey in September 2020 for the 19-year-old's major spinal surgery due to COVID-19 concerns was it for her.
Popculture
'Farmhouse Fixer': Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin Dish on What Makes Their Partnership So Successful (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight has gone from being part of one of the biggest and most recognizable people in music as a member of New Kids on the Block to being a staple at HGTV. The singer turned home renovation specialist is currently on his second season of the hit series Farmhouse Fixer. Knight works alongside designer Kristina Crestin where they renovate centuries-old New England properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm. It's something Knight says he grew up doing and never imagined would come full circle. His father worked in construction, and he often went to work with him as a child and hated it, but eventually found his own passion for it when the group first split in 1994. With his eye for building and Crestin's design aesthetic, they make the perfect pair. And Knight even credits Crestin for being the catalyst of why they have so many clients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Pictionary' Game Show Comes to Life With 'The Talk' Co-Host for Fall Premiere
Pictionary, a syndicated game show based on the Mattel party game, just got a full-season order for fall 2022. The series will be hosted by The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell, who hosted last summer's four-week tryout. Pictionary will air on all Fox Television Stations, including New York's WNYW and Los Angeles' KTTV, and is set to debut on Sept. 12.
Popculture
Pete Davidson Unites 'Goodfellas' and 'Sopranos' Universes for New Peacock Series
Pete Davidson's new superpower is attracting incredible talent for his upcoming Peacock series. The former Saturday Night Live star already nabbed Edie Falco to play his mom in Bupkis. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Joe Pesci will come out of retirement to play his grandfather. The series is loosely based...
Popculture
HBO Max Subscribers Notice Glaring Blunder After Cartoon Network Show's Removal
While HBO Max has been removing content from its service lately, it has left behind some odds and ends that have fans surprised. The Cartoon Network series Victor and Valentino was removed from HBO Max on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Surprisingly, the user profile icons for the two titular characters are still available even at the time of this writing.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Fans Scold HBO's Lack of Trigger Warning During Premiere
SPOILERS ahead for the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO. The House of the Dragon premiere on HBO drew a massive amount of viewers, nearly topping 10 million. But not all of them might've been happy with what they were watching on the screen, with some wishing they got a bit of a warning.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Wins the Internet After Surprising Couple on Their Wedding Day
Keanu Reeves is known for his iconic roles in movies like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick – but also for just being a really, really nice guy. There are numerous tales of the actor's kindness and virtue to friends and fans alike. The...
Popculture
Police Called to TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Home for Welfare Check After She Shares Bizarre Videos
Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Popculture
HBO Max Cutting Batman and Looney Tunes Projects Has Fans Ready to Unsubscribe
The latest round of cancellations at HBO Max has fans fuming. This week, many vented their outrage on social media, with some saying that they canceled their subscriptions or were planning to. Many also called for a general boycott, hoping to show enough outrage to catch the streamer's attention. HBO...
Comments / 0