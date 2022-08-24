Read full article on original website
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Must-See Lunging Uppercut Knockout
MMA fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov picked a brutal way to win the ACA Young Eagles Grand Prix Final against Muslim Ibragimov. Yuzyasharov and Ibragimov battled in a lightweight main event at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Grozny, Chechnya, RU. The matchup was a rematch of their previous matchup at ACA Young Eagles 21, with Ibragimov earning a unanimous decision win last October.
Cormier Forced To “Disrespect” Masvidal In Heated Exchange
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has given some advice to newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards following his title-winning performance at UFC 278, and Jorge Masvidal did not take kindly to it. Cormier had a front-row seat this past weekend as Edwards secured his place in the history books...
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording
A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel. Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
Evidence Surfaces Of Team Edwards Mapping Out Usman ‘Kill Shot’
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ iconic “pound-for-pound, head shot, dead” kick at UFC 278 was pre-meditated. Edwards pulled off one of the most incredible come-from-behind knockouts wins in UFC history by knocking off Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He rallied from a few rounds down to knock out Usman with a brutal head kick with just under a minute left in the fight.
Khabib Explains Why He Won’t Sign Rockhold To Eagle FC
Khabib Nurmagomedov may now be a promoter, but that doesn’t mean the former UFC lightweight champion is interested in signing just anyone, even if you are a former AKA teammate like Luke Rockhold. Nurmagomedov is often keen to offer a home to those fighters departing the UFC or are...
Demetrious Johnson Described KO Loss to Adriano Moraes as ‘Like Getting Cancer’
All-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson steps back into the ONE Circle on Friday, August 26th when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will face reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes with the gold on the line.
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean
Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October
Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows
MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap. Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
Can Esparza Hold UFC Gold Past Title Defense at UFC 281?
Still searching for her first victory with a championship belt in hand, the strawweight champ says she’s hungry to solidify her place atop the division.
Luke Rockhold Warns Jake Paul: “Don’t Open Your Mouth About Me”
Luke Rockhold is not happy with the criticism he received from Jake Paul. At UFC 278 Luke Rockhold gave his final performance in the UFC Octagon. He fought a tough, grueling fight against Paulo Costa but ultimately came up short. Following the loss, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. The...
Rafael dos Anjos Accepts Title Run Is Over, Cites New Motivation
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos seems to concede that his time contending for world titles has come to an end. The 37-year-old dos Anjos most recently fell to Rafael Fiziev via knockout in July following a dominant win over Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Despite wins in two of his last three fights, dos Anjos is arguably years past his physical prime when he once held the lightweight title.
