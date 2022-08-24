Read full article on original website
Related
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
MMA Fighting
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”
Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO’s Adriano Moraes (Video)
Demetrious Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes this evening in Singapore. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) had previously met in 2021, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ by way of a flying knee. Along with handing Johnson his first career KO loss, Moraes took home the promotions flyweight title which was once again on the line this evening.
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
UFC champ Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell: 'You can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal'
Dave Lovell isn’t ready for Leon Edwards to grant Jorge Masvidal a title shot. Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and Lovell’s star pupil Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) have been on a collision since 2019, but now that Edwards is UFC welterweight champion and Masvidal on a three-fight skid, Lovell said Masvidal has to wait his turn.
mmanews.com
Helwani Implies Cejudo Sacrificed Manhood To His Manager
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has criticized former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for giving in to the demands of his manager. While mixed martial arts usually sees feuds develop inside the cage and ahead of inevitable meetings between fighters, the athletes aren’t the only figures in the community who can develop animosity.
mmanews.com
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean
Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Colby Covington’s place in title conversation, UFC re-releases media hit piece, more
While there are many options for new welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his first title defense, could Colby Covington be a realistic option as Chael Sonnen suggested recently?. On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the suggestion Covington...
mmanews.com
Masvidal Brings History & ‘Common Sense’ Into Title-Shot Case
Jorge Masvidal is hot on the path to land his third UFC welterweight title shot and is already using a variety of argumentative methods to make his case. At UFC 278, the MMA world was knocked on his head via the calculated kick from Leon “Rocky” Edwards to now-former champion Kamaru Usman. Indeed, it was a Rocky Balboa moment through and through, with the underdog triumphing in a moment that is typically only found in film.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul vs. KSI odds: KSI given 55.6% chance to beat Jake Paul
After having to separate opponents back out of an early August fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jake Paul is now taking his talents abroad for a recently confirmed fight against fellow YouTube star KSI. After a back and forth on Twitter, the two have agreed in principle to a fight next year at the famed Wembley Stadium, with the winner taking 100% of what is sure to be an enormous purse.
BBC
UFC: Leon Edwards on coming back from brink to be MMA's best comeback story
"I keep waking up and touching the belt, making sure it's still there." Leon Edwards has just woken up the morning after returning to his hometown Erdington in Birmingham. He is the newly minted UFC welterweight champion and was given a hero's welcome but he is still on Utah time - and cloud nine.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Comments / 7