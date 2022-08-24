ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Comments / 7

Related
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
UFC
MMA Fighting

New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Sports#Ufc 254
The Spun

Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend

Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion

We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Alexander Gustafsson
mmanews.com

Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO’s Adriano Moraes (Video)

Demetrious Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes this evening in Singapore. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) had previously met in 2021, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ by way of a flying knee. Along with handing Johnson his first career KO loss, Moraes took home the promotions flyweight title which was once again on the line this evening.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
UFC
mmanews.com

Helwani Implies Cejudo Sacrificed Manhood To His Manager

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has criticized former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for giving in to the demands of his manager. While mixed martial arts usually sees feuds develop inside the cage and ahead of inevitable meetings between fighters, the athletes aren’t the only figures in the community who can develop animosity.
UFC
mmanews.com

“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean

Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
UFC
mmanews.com

Masvidal Brings History & ‘Common Sense’ Into Title-Shot Case

Jorge Masvidal is hot on the path to land his third UFC welterweight title shot and is already using a variety of argumentative methods to make his case. At UFC 278, the MMA world was knocked on his head via the calculated kick from Leon “Rocky” Edwards to now-former champion Kamaru Usman. Indeed, it was a Rocky Balboa moment through and through, with the underdog triumphing in a moment that is typically only found in film.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jake Paul vs. KSI odds: KSI given 55.6% chance to beat Jake Paul

After having to separate opponents back out of an early August fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jake Paul is now taking his talents abroad for a recently confirmed fight against fellow YouTube star KSI. After a back and forth on Twitter, the two have agreed in principle to a fight next year at the famed Wembley Stadium, with the winner taking 100% of what is sure to be an enormous purse.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

UFC: Leon Edwards on coming back from brink to be MMA's best comeback story

"I keep waking up and touching the belt, making sure it's still there." Leon Edwards has just woken up the morning after returning to his hometown Erdington in Birmingham. He is the newly minted UFC welterweight champion and was given a hero's welcome but he is still on Utah time - and cloud nine.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy