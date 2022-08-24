ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Parchman, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Walnut Grove, MS
WJTV 12

Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson mayor declares local state of emergency due to flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency “concerning the risk of flash flooding.”. “The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges,” according to a city news release. “There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.”
JACKSON, MS
Tate Reeves
Burl Cain
mississippifreepress.org

MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's mayor, along with county and state officials, will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. Friday. Watch it live here once it begins. The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says

JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Is Greyhound leaving Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisor said the board will do what they can to keep the Greyhound bus station in Jackson. News of the station’s move to Flowood caught many by surprise. Employees said some of them were notified about the move to the Love’s Travel Stop in the last few days. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
RIDGELAND, MS

