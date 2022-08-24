Read full article on original website
WLBT
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
WAPT
Mayor asks Jackson residents at risk of flooding to voluntarily evacuate now
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who live in areas at risk of flooding from the rising Pearl River are being asked to take action now. "We're calling on voluntary evacuations," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a briefing Thursday. Are you at risk for flooding? Tap here to find...
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
WAPT
Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
WLBT
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
WLBT
Jackson mayor declares local state of emergency due to flash flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency “concerning the risk of flash flooding.”. “The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges,” according to a city news release. “There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.”
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
WAPT
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's mayor, along with county and state officials, will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. Friday. Watch it live here once it begins. The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WAPT
'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says
JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
Is Greyhound leaving Jackson?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisor said the board will do what they can to keep the Greyhound bus station in Jackson. News of the station’s move to Flowood caught many by surprise. Employees said some of them were notified about the move to the Love’s Travel Stop in the last few days. […]
KOMU
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on...
WLBT
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
WLBT
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
