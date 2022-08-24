Monroe County Primary Election Results
MONROE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
U.S. Senator
Democrat
Ricardo De La Fuente — 3.78%Val Demings — 83.66%Brian Rush — 6.58%William Sanchez — 5.99%
U.S. Congress Dist. 28 Representative
Republican
Carlos Garin — 8.77%Carlos A. Gimenez — 64.66%Karl 'KW" Miller — 26.57%
Democrat
Robert Asencio — 73.81%Juan Paredes — 26.19%
Governor, Lt. Governor
Democrat
Charlie Crist — 52.96%Cadance Daniel — 2.83%Nicole "Nikki" Fried — 41.88%Robert L. Willis — 2.32%
Attorney General
Democrat
Aramis Ayala — 38.76%Jim Lewis — 31.67%Daniel Uhlfelder — 29.57%
Commissioner of Agriculture
Republican
James W. Shaw — 45.58%Wilton Simpson — 54.42%
Democrat
Naomi Esther Blemur — 46.67%J.R. Gaillot —18.46%Ryan Morales — 34.87%
Florida House Dist. 120 Representative
Republican
Robert Scott Allen — 9.13%Rhonda Rebman Lopez — 41.09%Jim Mooney Jr. — 49.78%
Democrat
Adam Gentle — 57.78%Daniel Horton-Diaz — 42.22%
Monroe County Commission Dist. 5
Jose Peixoto (R) — 20.93%Holly Merrill Raschein (R) — 79.07%
Monroe County Judge Group 1
Al Kelley — 63.80%Jason R. Smith — 36.20%
Monroe County School Board
District 1
Gabrielle Brown — 42.14%Darren M. Horan — 57.86%
District 5
Alexandria Suarez — 46.21%Sue Woltanski — 53.79%
City of Key West Mayor
Teri Johnston — 56.21%Margaret Romero — 43.79
City Commission District 4
Ryan Barwick — 6.51%Lissette Cuervo Carey — 29.98%Kim Highsmith — 45.67%Steven James Nekhaila — 17.84%
REFERENDUMS
Renew Operational Funding (School Board)
Yes — 74.32%
No — 25.68%
99-year lease Botanical Garden (City)
Yes — 90.99%
No — 9%
Acquire Real Property by Supermajority Vote (City)
Yes — 35.81%
No — 64.19%
Expansion of Classes of Peoples Rights no Discrimination (City)
Yes — 63.72%
No — 36.28%
Issuance of Blank Petitions at Petitioners Expense Gender Neutral (City)
Yes — 46.94%
No — 53.06%
Requirement of one year Continuous Residency Mayor/City Commission (City)
Yes — 93.23%
No — 6.77%
Removal of Gender Specific Language City Charter (City)
Yes — 49.03%
No — 50.97%
Marathon Charter Amendment Term of office
Yes — 32.25%
No — 67.75%
Marathon Charter Amendment Number of Candidates
Yes — 59.90%
No — 40.10%
