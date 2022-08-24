ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Monroe County Primary Election Results

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

MONROE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Senator

Democrat

Ricardo De La Fuente — 3.78%Val Demings — 83.66%Brian Rush — 6.58%William Sanchez — 5.99%

U.S. Congress Dist. 28 Representative

Republican

Carlos Garin — 8.77%Carlos A. Gimenez — 64.66%Karl 'KW" Miller — 26.57%

Democrat

Robert Asencio — 73.81%Juan Paredes — 26.19%

Governor, Lt. Governor

Democrat

Charlie Crist — 52.96%Cadance Daniel — 2.83%Nicole "Nikki" Fried — 41.88%Robert L. Willis — 2.32%

Attorney General

Democrat

Aramis Ayala — 38.76%Jim Lewis — 31.67%Daniel Uhlfelder — 29.57%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican

James W. Shaw — 45.58%Wilton Simpson — 54.42%

Democrat

Naomi Esther Blemur — 46.67%J.R. Gaillot —18.46%Ryan Morales — 34.87%

Florida House Dist. 120 Representative

Republican

Robert Scott Allen — 9.13%Rhonda Rebman Lopez — 41.09%Jim Mooney Jr. — 49.78%

Democrat

Adam Gentle — 57.78%Daniel Horton-Diaz — 42.22%

Monroe County Commission Dist. 5

Jose Peixoto (R) — 20.93%Holly Merrill Raschein (R) — 79.07%

Monroe County Judge Group 1

Al Kelley — 63.80%Jason R. Smith — 36.20%

Monroe County School Board

District 1

Gabrielle Brown — 42.14%Darren M. Horan — 57.86%

District 5

Alexandria Suarez — 46.21%Sue Woltanski — 53.79%

City of Key West Mayor

Teri Johnston — 56.21%Margaret Romero — 43.79

City Commission District 4

Ryan Barwick — 6.51%Lissette Cuervo Carey — 29.98%Kim Highsmith — 45.67%Steven James Nekhaila — 17.84%

REFERENDUMS

Renew Operational Funding (School Board)

Yes — 74.32%

No — 25.68%

99-year lease Botanical Garden (City)

Yes — 90.99%

No — 9%

Acquire Real Property by Supermajority Vote (City)

Yes — 35.81%

No — 64.19%

Expansion of Classes of Peoples Rights no Discrimination (City)

Yes — 63.72%

No — 36.28%

Issuance of Blank Petitions at Petitioners Expense Gender Neutral (City)

Yes — 46.94%

No — 53.06%

Requirement of one year Continuous Residency Mayor/City Commission (City)

Yes — 93.23%

No — 6.77%

Removal of Gender Specific Language City Charter (City)

Yes — 49.03%

No — 50.97%

Marathon Charter Amendment Term of office

Yes — 32.25%

No — 67.75%

Marathon Charter Amendment Number of Candidates

Yes — 59.90%

No — 40.10%

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy